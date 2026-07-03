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Bill Skarsgård
Pop Culture

#PennywiseSmileChallenge Has 'It' Fans Attempting Bill Skarsgård's Creepy Grin

Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård stopped by Colbert to give a tutorial on how to pull off his insanely creepy smile, and now 'It' fans are inspired.

Joe Price2501 days ago
wow
Pop Culture

'It: Chapter Two' Star Bill Skarsgård Gives Stephen Colbert a Pennywise Smile Tutorial

'It: Chapter Two,' a wholesome faith-based film perfect for the entire family, is in theaters now.

Trace William Cowen2502 days ago

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