The album is out now on OVO Sound.Louis Pavlakos
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It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artistsLouis Pavlakos
Here’s what the artists on OVO Sound currently have planned for 2023: Drake, Popcaan, Partynextdoor, Roy Woods, Dvsn, Majid Jordan, Naomi Sharon, Naomi SharonKarim Fall
It wouldn't be a first-ever Rolling Loud in Canada without a few prominent Canadians in the lineup, and the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto is not lacking.Erik Leijon