Kid Cudi to Star in Animated Dystopian Horror Movie ‘Slime’

Animator Jeron Braxton will make his directorial debut with Slime, a dystopian horror film penned by The Boondocks producer/writer Brian Ash, set to star Kid Cudi.
As reported by Deadline, Slime will be produced by Cudi's company Mad Solar alongside Hammerstone Studios and Capstone Global. A press release promises "a sonic/visual experience that marries Braxton’s distinct style with a trippy, elevating original soundtrack"
In a statement to Deadline, executive producer Cudi expressed his admiration for Jeron, whom he calls a "powerhouse creative at the forefront of culture, pushing boundaries with everything he does."
The 39-year-old X actor added, “I’m always looking for what’s new and always trying to elevate what we know about music, film, TV and animation. I’m grateful to have [Braxton] on the team and am ready to see him bring Slime to life. Mad Solar, we here."
Braxton reiterated Cudi's excitement while adding context to what he hopes to accomplish with Slime.
“Animation has always been an opportunity for me to shift perspective on issues affecting Americans and more explicitly the black diaspora, and now we can use the genre of horror and cutting-edge technology to create an insane evolution for the medium," shared Braxton, who was at ComplexCon this year with a demo of his eerie new game Graveshift.
Back in July, Cudi scored an Emmy nomination for his Netflix film Entergalactic, which premiered in September 2022 alongside a companion album of the same name. Entergalactic scored a nomination for Outstanding Animated Program alongside hit series such as Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and Bob's Burgers.