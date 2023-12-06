Kid Cudi to Star in Animated Dystopian Horror Movie ‘Slime’

Animator Jeron Braxton will make his directorial debut with Slime, a dystopian horror film penned by The Boondocks producer/writer Brian Ash, set to star Kid Cudi.

As reported by Deadline, Slime will be produced by Cudi's company Mad Solar alongside Hammerstone Studios and Capstone Global. A press release promises "a sonic/visual experience that marries Braxton’s distinct style with a trippy, elevating original soundtrack"

In a statement to Deadline, executive producer Cudi expressed his admiration for Jeron, whom he calls a "powerhouse creative at the forefront of culture, pushing boundaries with everything he does."

The 39-year-old X actor added, “I’m always looking for what’s new and always trying to elevate what we know about music, film, TV and animation. I’m grateful to have [Braxton] on the team and am ready to see him bring Slime to life. Mad Solar, we here."