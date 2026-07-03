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The internet saved the comedy group Mega64, which was on the brink of shutting down, so Complex chatted with the core members to ask how it happened.Steven Asarch
Pop Culture
Nick Cannon Roasted for ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ Game Show, Which Turns Out to Be a Comedy Sketch for Kevin Hart
“You’re gonna get some contestants that want to have your baby!” Kevin Hart says in a promo clip from a new E! game show that turns out to be a comedy sketch.Brad Callas
Kim Kardashian made her hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend, delivering a quality opening monologue before appearing in seven sketches.Brad Callas
Kanye West keeps sharing fan cartoons of himself drawn into the 'Rick and Morty' universe. So, who is making them? YesJulz' sister, Nikki Nebula.Eric Skelton