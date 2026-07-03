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Druski in costume with a beard and cowboy hat takes a selfie in a mirror, wearing a sleeveless plaid shirt and jeans, in a room with a couch.
Pop Culture

Druski Again Revives NASCAR-Loving 'Proud to Be American' Character to Mark Fourth of July

Naturally, Druski had the character sing a little Luke Combs in the mirror.

Trace William Cowen11 days ago
Dave Chappelle as Silky Johnson on 'SNL.'
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Brings Back Silky Johnson Character for 'SNL'

Donnell Rawlings joined him to play Ashy Larry in a parody of 'Pop The Balloon.'

Trey Alston543 days ago
Mark Phillips
Pop Culture

RDCWorld's Mark Phillips Says Sketch Comedy Is Better Suited for the Internet: 'That's the Show Now'

The comedian says that skits are a good fit for platforms like TikTok because you can get your ideas out faster.

tara mahadevan612 days ago
Michael Jackson performs on stage, wearing a sparkling jacket and passionately singing into a microphone
Music

78 Sketches Purportedly by Michael Jackson Going Up for Auction, Estate Skeptical of Authenticity

The drawings include Martin Luther King Jr., Elizabeth Taylor, and Andy Warhol, among others. However, MJ's estate isn't convinced the sketches are by the King of Pop.

Brad Callas723 days ago
Music

Drake Plays Patronizing Friend Humbling Man in Front of Girlfriend in Hilarious Sketch

Drake stars in comedian BenDaDonnn's new comedy sketch, embodying "that one lit homie you don't want anywhere near the girl you talking to."

Starr Savoy1074 days ago
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Cecily Strong
Pop Culture

Cecily Strong Leaves 'Saturday Night Live' After 11 Seasons

Cecily Strong made her last appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, signaling the end of an illustrious career on the late night sketch comedy series.

Brad Callas1307 days ago
'SNL'
Pop Culture

Kieran Culkin Reunites With Steve Martin and Martin Short in 'SNL's 'Father of the Bride' Parody

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live included a Father of the Bride sketch, which saw SNL reunite Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Kieran Culkin.

Brad Callas1314 days ago
Dave Chappelle appears on 'SNL'
Pop Culture

'Chappelle’s Show' Characters Invade Westeros in 'House of the Dragon' Sketch on 'SNL'

'Chappelle's Show' characters Tyrone Biggums, Rick James and Silky Johnson teamed up with Chappelle for a 'House of Dragon' sketch on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Brad Callas1342 days ago
'SNL' Sketchers Commercial
Pop Culture

'SNL' Mocks Kanye West's Unannounced Visit to Skechers HQ

'Saturday Night Live' took aim at the artist formerly known as Kanye West in this weekend's episode, mocking Ye's unannounced visit to Skechers HQ.

Brad Callas1356 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion hosts 'SNL'
Pop Culture

Watch All of Megan Thee Stallion’s Sketches on Last Night’s ‘SNL’

Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, hosting the show for the first time and performing three songs from her latest album

Brad Callas1370 days ago
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Miles Teller and Jon Hamm on 'SNL'
Pop Culture

Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Address 'SNL' Cast Shake-Up in Cold Open

Fresh off experiencing one of the biggest cast turnovers in the show’s history, Saturday Night Love kicked off its 48th Season by acknowledging the shake-up.

Brad Callas1383 days ago
Anthony Edwards reads mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Sports

Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Russell Westbrook, and Other NBA Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves on 'Kimmel'

Ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, a new league-focused edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets segment dropped, starring Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, and more.

Brad Callas1494 days ago
Selena Gomez and Post Malone appear in 'SNL's 'Intuition' sketch
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez and Post Malone Team Up for 'SNL' Rap About Jealous Lovers

Selena Gomez made her 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut this weekend, with Post Malone also making his debut as a musical guest ahead of his album release.

Brad Callas1523 days ago
Earl Sweatshirt impersonating Joe Budden in a 2014 episode of 'Loiter Squad'
Music

Earl Sweatshirt on His Joe Budden ‘Loiter Squad’ Impression: ‘He’s Not Letting It Go’

In a recent appearance on Showtime's 'Desus &amp; Mero,' Earl Sweatshirt claimed Joe Budden is still bitter about the Odd Future rapper's impersonation of him.

Brad Callas1540 days ago
Short-ass movies netflix section saturday night live sketch
Pop Culture

Netflix Launches ‘Short-Ass Movies’ Section Following Pete Davidson ‘SNL’ Sketch

Netflix thought Pete Davidson's 'SNL' sketch about looking for "short-ass movies" was such a good idea that the streamer made a section dedicated to just that.

Jose Martinez1564 days ago
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Saturday Night Live
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift Joins Pete Davidson for Latest 'SNL' Short 'Three Sad Virgins'

Before taking the stage as the night's musical guest, Taylor Swift made a cameo alongside Pete Davidson in Saturday Night Live's short film 'Three Sad Virgins'

Brad Callas1706 days ago

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