Nick Cannon Roasted for ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ Game Show, Which Turns Out to Be a Comedy Sketch for Kevin Hart
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“You’re gonna get some contestants that want to have your baby!” Kevin Hart says in a promo clip from a new E! game show that turns out to be a comedy sketch.Brad Callas
Kim Kardashian made her hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend, delivering a quality opening monologue before appearing in seven sketches.Brad Callas
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Daniel Craig Learns of His Viral ‘SNL’ Meme Introducing The Weeknd: ‘I Don’t Know What That Is, But Thank You’
“That’s lovely," the James Bond actor said of the recurring weekend-welcoming meme. "I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”tara mahadevan
From Tina Fey to Kenan Thompson, here are the 25 best SNL cast members in 'Saturday Night Live' history.Laurnado