Sketch Comedy

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David Oyelowo and Druski at separate events; Oyelowo in a striped shirt, and Druski in a suit and tie, both wearing glasses and smiling.
Pop Culture

David Oyelowo Reacts to Druski's 'British Actors Are Taking All the Roles' Skit

Druski's skit about American characters being portrayed by Black British actors has ruffled some feathers.

Joe Price35 days ago
Druski, in a patterned jacket and white pants, stands on stage, then is suspended in the air by wires, with colorful lights and a backdrop.
Pop Culture

Druski Shares Hilarious New Skit About Megachurch Pastors: 'Impregnated Her With the Word of God'

In the new sketch, Druski plays a dripped-out pastor who claims he's raising money for charitable causes abroad.

Joe Price185 days ago
Larry David speaks onstage during the Variety Business Managers Breakfast presented by City National Bank at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 19, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Larry David Returns to HBO With American History Sketch Show Produced by the Obamas

Obamas’ Higher Ground to produce Larry David's new American history sketch comedy.

Sienna Dubois 371 days ago
Stand-up comedian/actor Aries Spears is seen arriving to FOX 29 Studios on December 20, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Aries Spears Brutally Honest in New Interview: Says He Cheats and Is 'Not a Great Father'

The comedian didn't pull any punches when talking to a former 'MadTV' castmate.

Jaelani Turner-Williams440 days ago
YouTube/TigerBelly
Pop Culture

Former ‘MadTV' Cast Members Compare Salaries in Awkward Reunion Chat: ‘F*ck My Life!'

A reunion special saw key castmates discuss how current television roles can often pay very little.

Jaelani Turner-Williams440 days ago
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Myron Gaines and Druski
Pop Culture

Druski Mocked the 'Fresh & Fit' Podcast and They're Not Happy About It

Host Myron Gaines suggested that if he was president he would put Druski "in a concentration camp."

Joe Price575 days ago
Mark Phillips
Pop Culture

RDCWorld's Mark Phillips Says Sketch Comedy Is Better Suited for the Internet: 'That's the Show Now'

The comedian says that skits are a good fit for platforms like TikTok because you can get your ideas out faster.

tara mahadevan612 days ago
Dwyane Wade looks on during Dwyane Wade's statue unveiling
Sports

Dwyane Wade’s Viral Statue Gets the RDCWorld Treatment With a Hilarious Skit

Wade's statue outside the Kaseya Center has been the subject of ridicule since its unveiling.

Joe Price624 days ago
Bendadonnn IG skit on Galaxy Gas.
Pop Culture

Comedian BenDaDonnn Responds to Galaxy Gas Craze With New Skit

The sketch arrives amid the concerning trend of people doing whippets on social media.

Joe Price658 days ago
Maya Rudolph, dressed in formal attire as Kamala Harris, holds a prop fly swatter during a comedic skit on a blue-themed stage with text in the background
Pop Culture

Maya Rudolph Bringing Her Emmy-Winning Kamala Harris Impression Back for 'SNL' Season 50

The actress and comedian first impersonated Harris on 'Saturday Night Live' during the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Alex Ocho715 days ago
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Left: Jonathan Majors hugging a person at an indoor event. Right: Jonathan Majors intervening in a confrontation at a nightclub; a seated man watches
Pop Culture

Druski Reacts to Old Skit Being Compared to Meagan Good Hugging Michael Ealy in Front of Jonathan Majors: 'We All Been There'

The 2021 sketch "Insecure Boyfriends Hate When It's Their Girlfriend's Birthday" was on people's minds.

Joshua Espinoza735 days ago
Pop Culture

'SNL' Had a Lot of Jokes About Sydney Sweeney's Boobs (UPDATE)

One sketch saw her portray a clumsy Hooters waitress who brought in thousands in tips despite being terrible at her job.

Joe Price865 days ago
Music

Kid Cudi Wants Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest on 'SNL': 'My Line Is Always Open'

The 'Entergalactic' star appeared as a musical guest on the sketch comedy show twice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams878 days ago
Pop Culture

Xzibit, Jacob Elordi, and ‘SNL’ Imagine If ‘Pimp My Ride’ Was Brought Back by Total Idiots

Xzibit played himself, issuing a warning to Elordi's character.

tara mahadevan906 days ago
Woody Harrelson appears on 'Saturday Night Live'
Pop Culture

Woody Harrelson Sparks Backlash After Making Anti-Vax Joke in 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

Woody Harrelson has landed himself in hot water after mentioning his anti-vaccination stance during his 'Saturday Night Live' monologue this weekend.

Brad Callas1237 days ago
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Amanda Bynes during DreamWorks' "She's the Man" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

‘All That’ Reunion Will Be Amanda Bynes’ First Public Appearance Since Conservatorship Ended

The 36-year-old actress will take part in 90’s Con, a decade-themed annual pop culture event that will take place in Connecticut this March.

Joshua Espinoza1275 days ago
Cecily Strong
Pop Culture

Cecily Strong Leaves 'Saturday Night Live' After 11 Seasons

Cecily Strong made her last appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, signaling the end of an illustrious career on the late night sketch comedy series.

Brad Callas1307 days ago

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