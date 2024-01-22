Xzibit, Jacob Elordi, and ‘SNL’ Imagine If ‘Pimp My Ride’ Was Brought Back by Total Idiots

Saturday Night Live revived Pimp My Ride, complete with the show's original host.

During this past weekend’s installment of the sketch show, the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy attempted to help a janitor named Sergei who was down on his luck. When Sergei—played by Jacob Elordi—revealed his car had broken down, the comedians opted to give the vehicle an insane makeover.

Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy unveiled the mini-van to the janitor, who was immediately horrified. Dubbed the Trash Wagon, the vehicle sported a pink and purple paint job with decals of a trash can and cleaning supplies. “Cleaning is just job,” Sergei said.