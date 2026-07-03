Signature Shoes

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OG Anunoby
Sneakers

OG Anunoby Is Getting a Skechers Signature Shoe

Here's what to know about Anunoby's upcoming Skechers shoe.

Victor Deng31 days ago
Tyrese Maxey New Balance Maxey v1
Sneakers

Tyrese Maxey Debuts New Balance Maxey v1 Signature Shoe

Maxey's first signature shoe drops later this year.

Victor Deng92 days ago
New Balance Kawhi V
Sneakers

Kawhi Leonard's New Balance Kawhi 5 Officially Unveiled

Here's how to buy the New Balance Kawhi 5.

Victor Deng99 days ago
Darius Acuff Jr. Reebok
Sneakers

Darius Acuff Jr. Is Getting a Reebok Signature Shoe

Acuff Jr. becomes the first college player with a signature basketball shoe announcement.

Victor Deng115 days ago
Converse Shai 001
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Blush' Converse Shai 001

The pink-colored Converse Shai 001 releases in March.

Victor Deng132 days ago
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Shai 001 ‘Truffle’
Sneakers

The ‘Truffle’ Converse Shai 001s Release Next Week

Here’s how to buy the Shai 001 ‘Truffle.’

Victor Deng160 days ago
'Winter Red' Shai 001
Sneakers

Christmas Colors Appear on the Converse Shai 001

Here's how to buy the 'Winter Red' Shai 001 releasing in December.

Victor Deng232 days ago
Nike Book 2
Sneakers

Devin Booker Debuts the Nike Book 2

The Book 2 and Booker's apparel collection release in January.

Victor Deng240 days ago
Cade Cunningham
Sneakers

Cade Cunningham Is Getting a Nike Signature Shoe

Cunningham's first Nike signature shoe is expected to drop in Spring 2027.

Victor Deng242 days ago
Noah Lyles, wearing a USA uniform and sneakers, sprinting on a track during a competitive race
Sneakers

Noah Lyles Says He Wants an Adidas Signature Shoe

The new Olympic champion sends a message to the Three Stripes.

Victor Deng710 days ago
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Puma Basketball
Sneakers

Can Puma and JAY-Z Change the Way We Look at NBA Sneaker Deals?

Puma has relaunched its basketball program and signed DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Rudy Gay, and brought JAY-Z on as a creative consultant. Will it be enough for the brand to stake a claim in the NBA?

countcenci2934 days ago
Nike LeBron 15
Sneakers

Nike Designer Jason Petrie Talks About Making Sneakers for LeBron James

In an interview, we talked to Nike designer Jason Petrie about what it was like to create the LeBron 15 and more.

Russ Bengtson3194 days ago
LeBron James Kith
Sneakers

Can LeBron James Save His Signature Sneaker Line?

Nike and LeBron James are set to release the LeBron 15 next month, but will it bring his sneaker line back?

Russ Bengtson3220 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

adidas Made a Signature Shoe for Pro Skater Nakel Smith

Pro skater Nakel Smith is getting his first signature shoe with adidas. Here's an early look and release date.

Riley Jones3706 days ago

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