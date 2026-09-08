Andy Dang
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Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, New Balance Kawhi 2, and More
In this episode of Northern Soles, Andy Dang unveils the hottest sneaker drops of July, from the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Low to the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1.
Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Air Jordan, adidas, Eames x Reebok, and More
Sneakerhead Andy Dang walks us through the most anticipated sneak drops of June, from the Jordan Luka Doncic 1 to the Yeezy 350 Boost V2 "Bone."
Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Travis Scott x Nike, Air Jordan, Puma, New Balance, and More
The latest episode of Northern Soles shows Andy Dang (@certified) talking the newest drops from Nike, Puma, New Balance, Adidas x Yeezy, and more.
Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Nike x CLOT, New Balance x Joe Freshgoods, and More
In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto sneakerhead Andy Dang shares with you some of the best upcoming sneakers that should be on your radar.
Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles
Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) is back with the March 2022 edition of Northern Soles, Complex Canada's series about sneakers to watch in the North.
The Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada (February 2022) | Northern Soles
From the Nike Dunk Low 'Midas Gold' to the 'Rick and Morty' x Puma MB.01, Andy Dang walks you through the hottest kicks available in Canada this month.
Best Sneakers Available in Canada Right Now: Nike x USPS, PUMA x Haribo, and More
If you took an L on some of the latest hyped sneaker releases, Northern Soles has you covered on some hot pairs you might still be able to cop in Canada.
The Best Sleeper Sneakers in Canada Right Now | Northern Soles
In our new series Northern Soles, Toronto sneakerhead Andy Dang gives a rundown of the best under-the-radar sneaker releases in Canada each month.