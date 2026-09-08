Andy Dang Portrait

Andy Dang

Joined June 2021 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

Andy Dang x Northern Soles Episode 8

Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, New Balance Kawhi 2, and More

In this episode of Northern Soles, Andy Dang unveils the hottest sneaker drops of July, from the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Low to the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1.

Andy Dang1525 days ago
Air Jordan 7 Retro 'Citrus' CU9307 081 Pair

Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Air Jordan, adidas, Eames x Reebok, and More

Sneakerhead Andy Dang walks us through the most anticipated sneak drops of June, from the Jordan Luka Doncic 1 to the Yeezy 350 Boost V2 "Bone."

Andy Dang1553 days ago
Andy Dang for Northern Soles

Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Travis Scott x Nike, Air Jordan, Puma, New Balance, and More

The latest episode of Northern Soles shows Andy Dang (@certified) talking the newest drops from Nike, Puma, New Balance, Adidas x Yeezy, and more.

Andy Dang1585 days ago
northern-soles-andy-dang

Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Nike x CLOT, New Balance x Joe Freshgoods, and More

In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto sneakerhead Andy Dang shares with you some of the best upcoming sneakers that should be on your radar.

Andy Dang1616 days ago
The hottest sneakers in Canada right now

Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) is back with the March 2022 edition of Northern Soles, Complex Canada's series about sneakers to watch in the North.

Andy Dang1638 days ago
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The Best Sleeper Sneakers in Canada

The Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada (February 2022) | Northern Soles

From the Nike Dunk Low 'Midas Gold' to the 'Rick and Morty' x Puma MB.01, Andy Dang walks you through the hottest kicks available in Canada this month.

Andy Dang1674 days ago
Andy Dang poses with the USPS x Nike Air Force 1

Best Sneakers Available in Canada Right Now: Nike x USPS, PUMA x Haribo, and More

If you took an L on some of the latest hyped sneaker releases, Northern Soles has you covered on some hot pairs you might still be able to cop in Canada.

Andy Dang1882 days ago
The best sleeper sneakers in Canada

The Best Sleeper Sneakers in Canada Right Now | Northern Soles

In our new series Northern Soles, Toronto sneakerhead Andy Dang gives a rundown of the best under-the-radar sneaker releases in Canada each month.

Andy Dang1918 days ago

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