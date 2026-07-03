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As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.Alex Nino Gheciu
Canadian actor Shamier Anderson reflects how he went from being a Scarborough kid to sleeping in the desert for Apple's new TV series 'Invasion.'Marriska Fernandes
We speak with James and Anderson about their new venture The Black Academy, repping Scarborough from LA, and more.Alex Narvaez
Some of today's biggest NBA stars once had unforgettable runs in the NCAA Tournament. Here are the 10 best since 2003.Josh Herwitt