Shamier Anderson

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Music

Watch Taaylee G, Tamir, YSN Fab, And Zach Zoya Perform "Northern Touch" At The Legacy Awards

Taaylee G, Tamir, YSN Fab, and Zach Zoya were joined by the original performers Kardinal Offishall, Red1 of Rascalz, Choclair, and Thrust.

Erik Leijon1026 days ago
shamier anderson in bruiser
Pop Culture

Shamier Anderson on 'Bruiser's' Exploration of Black Masculinity

Canadian actor Shamier Anderson on exploring the complexities of Black masculinity in new movie 'Bruiser', available on Disney Plus in Canada and Hulu in the US

Louis Pavlakos1239 days ago
Keanu Reeves in a new John Wick movie
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Starring Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is back in action in the new trailer for 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' which arrives during ongoing Wick Week festivities ahead of next month's release.

Trace William Cowen1247 days ago
The inaugural edition of The Black Academy’s award show
Life

Toronto Institution Randy's Patties Returned For One Night at the Legacy Awards

Randy’s Patties, a Toronto Jamaican patty restaurant that closed earlier this year, made a surprise appearance at The Legacy Awards in Toronto last night.

Louis Pavlakos1390 days ago

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