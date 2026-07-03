Shawn Kemp

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Sentenced in 2023 Shooting
Sports

Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Sentenced in 2023 Shooting

The shooting took place outside of the Tacoma Mall in 2023.

Bernadette Giacomazzo328 days ago
A man wearing a blue shirt and black vest smiles indoors, with warm lighting in the background.
Sports

Shawn Kemp Pleads Guilty to Assault Charge in 2023 Washington Shooting

Kemp must surrender any firearms and submit a DNA sample to a law enforcement DNA database.

Mark Elibert415 days ago
Shawn Kemp photo for news story
Sports

Shawn Kemp Charged With Assault in First Degree (UPDATE)

Shawn Kemp, the six-time All-Star who played 14 seasons in the NBA, has been booked in connection with an altercation that escalated into a shooting.

Jose Martinez1227 days ago
Reebok Question Kobe Yellow Toe Release Date Profile
Sneakers

'Yellow Toe' Reebok Question Mids Are Releasing Again This Week

After being canceled earlier this year, Kobe Bryant's 'Yellow Toe' Reebok Question PE from the 'Alternates' pack will finally release in December 2020.

Brandon Richard1255 days ago
Shawn Kemp stands on the court during a game against the Boston Celtics circa 1990.
Sports

Shawn Kemp Remembers Larry Bird Trash Talking Him Before Dropping 40 Points

Shawn Kemp was a rookie when he first encountered the vicious trash talk of Larry Bird before he dropped a 40-point triple-double.

Jose Martinez2054 days ago
Advertisement
Shawn Kemp poses wearing Reebok Kamikazee shoes
Sports

Shawn Kemp Weighs in on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

During an appearance on the YouTube series 'The Dab Roast,' Shawn Kemp shared his take on who he believes is better between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Xavier Hamilton2081 days ago
Reebok Kamikaze II OG 2020 Retro (Lateral)
Sneakers

Reebok Is Renaming the Kamikaze Line

Reebok is bringing back the Kamikaze 2 OG sneakers made famous by former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp. Find the release date and more here.

Riley Jones2108 days ago
Comedian Al Jackson on The GOAT Show
Pop Culture

Al Jackson Gives Us the GOAT Chipotle Order: The GOAT Show

"I come from a state where weed is legal, I need to be able to get my order out under any circumstances"

Complex Australia3307 days ago
Shawn Kemp v. Golden State 1995
Sports

Shawn Kemp Wasn't a Fan of Teaming Up With Michael Jordan

Shawn Kemp doesn't believe in the idea of super teams.

Jose Martinez3476 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

George Karl Confirms He Spoke With Michael Jordan About Possibly Trading Shawn Kemp for Scottie Pippen

In his new book, 'Furious George,' George Karl confirms he spoke with Michael Jordan about the Sonics trading Shawn Kemp for Scottie Pippen in 1994.

Chris Yuscavage3488 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Shawn Kemp's Signature Reebok Sneaker Is Returning on Black Friday

The Reebok Kamikaze II in its original colorway makes its first return to retailers since 2013.

Amir Ismael3898 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Danny Brown Talks Best Rapper at NBA 2K, Player He'd Like To Smoke With Most

Danny Brown talks smoking with Shawn Kemp and A$AP Twelvy's 2K skills before Oculto Manor concert.

Maurice Peebles4085 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Shawn Kemp Is Currently Co-Hosting a Party Celebrating the Thunder Missing the Postseason

Still bitter about the SuperSonics becoming the Thunder, Shawn Kemp is co-hosting a party to celebrate OKC missing the playoffs.

Gavin Evans4110 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The 20 Most Disrespectful Post-Dunk Celebrations in NBA History

In honor of Shawn Kemp, these are the most humiliating post-dunk celebrations in NBA history.

Jose Martinez4251 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App