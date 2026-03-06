Sports

Watch Shaquille O’Neal Meet the World’s Tallest Model, Ekaterina Lisina

The 7’1” retired NBA star was seen standing next to Lisina, 6'9", in a viral clip circulating on social media.

Shaquille O'Neal aka Dj Diesel performs at Shaq's Fun House at Cow Palace Arena & Event Center on February 06, 2026 in Daly City, California.
Miikka Skaffari via Getty Images

In a video circulating on social media, Shaquille O’Neal met with Russian model Ekaterina Lisina, who currently holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest professional model in the world.

As shown in the clip, which can be seen below, Lisina appeared nervous to meet the retired NBA legend, who stands at just over seven feet tall. She’s not much shorter than him, however, standing at six feet and nine inches. The visual of them side by side is certainly striking, considering Shaq is famous for towering over most of the people he meets. In the video, she giggled as she posed alongside Shaq, who planted a kiss on her cheek during the encounter.

Before her modeling career, Lisina was also a basketball player and competed as part of the Russian National Team at the 2008 Summer Olympics, where she took home the bronze medal. The 38-year-old model retired from basketball in 2014 and has since gained a reputation for her impressive height. She even showed up during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 in 2024, where her height can really be appreciated towering over an average-sized person.

Her meeting with Shaq has garnered a lot of reactions on social media, with some calling him out for immediately kissing and touching her, while others joked that they would likely have the tallest baby in the world if they got together. Another user joked that it was likely Lisina’s first-ever opportunity to rest her head on someone’s shoulder.

Check out some of the reactions to the viral moment below.

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