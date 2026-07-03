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The Slumerican affiliate redeems himself on his new album.Chris Mench
Eminem, Paul Rosenberg, Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent all reflect on how Shady Records became one of the most dominant labels of the 2000s.Insanul Ahmed
“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Akademiks to talk about what he’s been up to for the past few years.Joe Price
Just minutes after dropping his new EP 'What You Expect,' Big Sean took to Twitter to reveal that he's no longer signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music.Brad Callas