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50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent Laughs Off Idea He Only Has 'One Good Album' After 'Curtis' Milestone

The G-Unit head honcho's third studio album has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Joe Price154 days ago
Julio Jones in a red hat and sunglasses; 50 Cent in a blue patterned suit and tie, both smiling.
Music

Juvenile Reveals How He Helped 50 Cent Get Record Deal With Eminem

Juvenile claims he played a key role in connecting 50 Cent with Eminem early in his career.

Mark Elibert262 days ago
Album cover with text "Eminem Houdini Guess Who's Back? And For My Last Trick..." featuring a mysterious figure in a hat and mask amidst magical elements
Music

Eminem Revisits Slim Shady Through the Years With New "Houdini" Video f/ Dr. Dre and Pete Davidson

Ahead of the track's rollout, an obituary for Em's notorious alter ego ran in the 'Detroit Free Press' newspaper.

Trace William Cowen778 days ago
Musician in leather jacket and hat performing onstage with microphone, background has red lighting and audience silhouette
Music

Eminem Announces 'The Death of Slim Shady' for This Summer: Here's What Fans Are Saying

Some have predicted that the seemingly invincible character's "death" may be followed by a Jesus-like resurrection.

Trace William Cowen812 days ago
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Eminem performing on stage in a leather jacket and baseball cap
Music

Eminem Celebrates 16 Years of Sobriety on 4/20

The Detroit rapper got sober in 2008 following a near-fatal drug overdose.

Brad Callas818 days ago
Man in a Padres baseball jersey and cap smiling on stage
Music

Joyner Lucas on Eminem Being Impossible to Reach: 'You Could Probably Hop on the Phone With Barack Quicker'

The Massachusetts rapper dished about his collaborative relationship with Em during a new interview on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Brad Callas843 days ago
Dr. Dre sits at a podcast desk with a microphone and a mug. He wears a black hoodie
Music

Dr. Dre Calls Eminem the 'Best Emcee Ever': 'Point Blank, Period'

In a recent appearance on James Corden's podcast, the legendary producer shed light on his first studio session with Slim Shady.

Brad Callas851 days ago
Music

Eminem Claps Back at Melle Mel’s White Rapper Comments on Shady Records Signee Ez Mil’s “Realest”

Earlier this year, the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five legend said Em is only considered a top-five rapper ever because he's white.

Brad Callas1078 days ago
Jack Harlow and Eminem via Getty Images
Music

Jack Harlow Says He's The 'Hardest White Boy' Since Eminem on New Album 'Jackman'

Jack Harlow claims he's the "hardest white boy" since Eminem on "They Don't Love It," a new track off the Louisville rapper's new album 'Jackman.'

Brad Callas1176 days ago
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Conway the Machine music video premiere
Music

Premiere: Conway the Machine Links Up With Westside Gunn in Video for New Track "Quarters/Brucifix"

Conway the Machine is gearing up to release a new album, but before it arrives he’s delivered the video for "Quarters/Brucifix" with Westside Gunn.

Joe Price1197 days ago
The cover art for Westside Boogie's 'More Black Superheroes' Deluxe
Music

Stream Westside Boogie's 'More Black Superheroes' Deluxe Edition

After dropping off the original version of his 'More Black Superheroes​' album​​​​​ this summer, Westside Boogie delivered the deluxe on Friday.

Joe Price1337 days ago
Dr. Dre at 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Music

Dr. Dre Says Eminem's 'Gifts Were Undeniable' in Rock Hall of Fame Speech

The Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class on Saturday night, with Eminem, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, and more joining the prestigious group.

Brad Callas1348 days ago
Conway the Machine 'Greetings Earthlings'
Music

Conway the Machine Shares ‘Greetings Earthlings’ Mixtape Ahead of Debut Shady Records Album

Ahead of the release of his new album 'God Don't Make Mistakes,' Conway the Machine surprised fans with his latest mixtape 'Greetings Earthlings.'

Brad Callas1607 days ago
Conway the Machine "John Woo Flick"
Music

Conway the Machine Shares New Single and Video for “John Woo Flick” f/ Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn

Ahead of the release of his Shady Records debut 'God Don't Make Mistakes,' Conway the Machine taps Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn for his new single.

Brad Callas1624 days ago
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Conway the Machine backstage at Sony Hall on November 17, 2019 in New York City.
Music

Conway the Machine Raps About Eminem Relationship and Feeling 'Awful' Over Past Comments on Kanye's "Jail" Beat

Conway the Machine shared a video of him freestyling over Kanye West’s song “Jail,” and on it he opens up about his relationship with Eminem.

Joe Price1638 days ago
50 Cent and Eminem on red carpet
Music

50 Cent Reveals What Eminem Thought of His 'Drew Barrymore Show' Appearance

50 Cent took to Instagram to share what Eminem had to say about his appearance on Drew Barrymore's show, which saw 50 discuss the random texts he gets from Em.

Brad Callas1738 days ago
conway piano love
Music

Conway the Machine Drops "Piano Love" From Upcoming Shady Records Debut

Conway the Machine has unveiled the first single off his highly anticipated Shady Records debut. Titled "Piano Love," the track is produced by The Alchemist.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1743 days ago

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