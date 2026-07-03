Sean-Brown

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ComplexCon Brands to Watch Sean Brown Curves
Style

ComplexCon Brands to Watch: Sean Brown Envisioned Curves as a MoMA Design Store. Now He Says It's More Like IKEA.

Sean Brown's Curves is one of our “Brands to Watch” at ComplexCon 2021. We caught up with him to talk about how he wants to make his mark on interiors.

Aria Hughes1716 days ago
complex canada staff wish list james harden ovoxo album
Pop Culture

The 2020 Complex Canada Staff Wish List

From the Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Highs to James Harden getting traded to the Raptors, here are the gifts our staff wants the most this holiday season.

Alex Nino Gheciu2051 days ago
sean brown creative director cd rugs
Style

Sean Brown, the Creative Director Behind Those Viral CD Rugs, Wants to Keep the Early 2000s Alive

Sean Brown, who created the CD rugs that went viral, is relaunching Needs & Wants and looking to Hype Williams and urban streetwear brands for inspiration.

Aria Hughes2156 days ago
Best Rugs To Buy
Style

Meet the Creators Making Custom Rugs Inspired By Travis Scott, Pharrell, Space Jam, and More

From Sean Brown’s CD rugs to LoCarpet Craft’s door mats, here are six creators making home accessories inspired by streetwear, music & more.

Lei Takanashi2174 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Object of Desire: How NEEDS&WANTS Became Toronto's Coolest Cult Brand

NEEDS&amp;WANTS is emerging as a leader of Toronto's creative culture, but designer Sean Brown is just getting started. The Kensington Market neighborhood is a trea

Karizza Sanchez4256 days ago
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Style

NEEDS&WANTS Studios' Fall/Winter 2014 Collection Keeps Its Strong Momentum Going

NEEDS&WANTS Studios drops its popular varsity, peacoat varsity, and flannel Fishtail for Fall/Winter 2014.

Complex4307 days ago

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