Scorpion

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Drake energetically walks down a stage runway with purple lights and a cheering crowd.
Music

Drake Again Makes Chart History by Landing 12 Albums on Latest Billboard 200 Update

Drake is now the first living solo artist to have ever charted 12 albums on the Billboard 200 at the same time.

Trace William Cowen52 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black vest with various patches, holding a microphone.
Music

Drake Before 'Iceman': How to Shop 'Take Care,' 'Views,' 'Scorpion,' and More on Complex

'Iceman' will be here soon. In the meantime, add to your collection.

Trace William Cowen85 days ago
Young Guru at an event. Drake walking the red carpet. Jay-Z attending a game.
Music

Young Guru on How Jay-Z's “Talk Up” Verse for Drake Came to Be: 'Wrote It After Doing a Full Two Hour Show'

The legendary engineer revealed the internet service had gone down while he was mastering Hov's verse.

Mark Elibert709 days ago
Music

Jack Harlow Says Drake's 'Scorpion' Album Will Be Remembered As A 'Classic'

The rapper also spoke about the effects of nostalgia on the music industry.

Louis Pavlakos1124 days ago
Drake at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Music

Drake Sued Again for Copyright Infringement Over "In My Feelings" and "Nice for What"

Drake has been sued for a third time over his hit songs "In My Feelings" and "Nice for What," with the plaintiff accusing him of copyright infringement.

tara mahadevan1596 days ago
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God's Plan performed at West's Sunday Service
Music

Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir Cover Drake’s “God’s Plan”

Less than a week after Kanye West and Drake finally squashed their beef, Ye's Sunday Service choir covered Drizzy's 2018 smash single "God's Plan."

Brad Callas1698 days ago
Fattail scorpion or fat tailed scorpion.
Life

3 Dead, 500 Hospitalized After Floods Caused by Storm in Egypt Carried Scorpions Into People's Homes

At least three people have died and another 500 were hospitalized after a flood caused by a torrential downpour brought deadly scorpions into people's homes.

Jose Martinez1705 days ago
A Timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Love Affair | Complex News
Music

A Timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Love Affair | Complex News

Way back in 2013, when they played star-crossed lovers in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” video then went on tour together, rumors began to swirl that they were more than just collaborators. Eight years later, it has finally become official. Like official, official — not from rumors or speculation, but sightings...

Complex1843 days ago
dugg
Music

42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch Team Up for New Song "4 Da Gang"

42 Dugg connects with Roddy Ricch for their very rock-centric new track "4 Da Gang," where they sample Scorpions' 1982 hit "No One Like You."

Jordan Rose1933 days ago
Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Set to Produce Reboot of 'The Scorpion King'

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions is set to put together a reboot of 'The Scorpion King,' with a new actor in the title role.

Gavin Evans2074 days ago
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drake
Music

Drake's "Nonstop" Gets New Life Thanks to TikTok #FlipChallenge

It all starts with flipping the proverbial switch.

Trace William Cowen2327 days ago
United Airlines passenger plane
Life

Woman Stung by Scorpion on United Airlines Flight

This isn't the first time scorpions have hitched rides on United flights.

Xavier Hamilton2414 days ago
drake
Music

Drake's "Don't Matter to Me" Not on Setlist After Michael Jackson Documentary

The 'Scorpion' cut wasn't included on Drake's setlist for his inaugural Assassination Vacation tour at Manchester Arena.

Trace William Cowen2685 days ago
drake
Music

Grammys Producers Blame Cutting Off Drake on 'Natural Pause'

Drake was in the middle of saying some really cool sh*t when the Grammys cut to commercial.

Trace William Cowen2713 days ago

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