Rihanna Reveals Her Love Language for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign

You can shop the Savage X Fenty VDay collection now in stores and online.

The pieces dropped just weeks after Rihanna celebrated the Fenty x Puma sneaker release in Hollywood. While at the launch event, Rihanna caught up with Complex on the red carpet and was asked to describe her current “era.”

“I’m in an era of discovery,” the mother of two said. “And maybe it’s rediscovery because so much is changing, and some things are fleeting. And some things are yet to be discovered, right? And I’m in the center of all of that. So I’m not on a landing yet, but I’m excited for what is to come because I have the feeling of what it is.”

She continued, “I can’t put it into words, and I know the journey is going to be exciting of getting there. And that’s not just with fashion or my daily routine…with music, all of it! I’m really excited to explore things right now.”