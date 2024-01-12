Rihanna Reveals Her Love Language for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign

Rihanna is getting candid—and cheeky—for her latest Savage X Fenty campaign.
On Thursday, the singer-turned-business mogul lifted the curtain on her lingerie brand’s Valentine’s Day collection. Rihanna starred in the skin-baring campaign, which showed her modeling several standout pieces, including an unlined balconette bra with matching boy shorts and micro fishnet stockings with foil-print branding on the thigh.
“And that’s how the bad gal does VDay,” one of the posts was captioned.
The Savage X Fenty VDay collection is now available on the brand’s official website. The range also features ribbed sleep crop tops with an all-over heart print, a semi-sheer keyhole mini skirt, a bodycon slip dress with mini floral embroidery, and a high-rise mesh thong with ruffle detailing at the hip.
In support of the new collection, Rihanna appeared in Savage Confessions, a new online series in which she answered some intimate questions.
“I feel very exposed,” she said in the series teaser, which showed her rocking the aforementioned lingerie pieces with a bright red shaggy coat. After looking through some of the fan-submitted questions, Rihanna picked a note that asked her to reveal her “love language.”
"Quality time. It’s a luxury around these parts, OK?” she said. “I’m busy, baby daddy busy, and any time someone can carve out a little bit of time for me, I feel really special.”
The Savage Confessions series will continue on the brand’s Instagram account.
You can shop the Savage X Fenty VDay collection now in stores and online.
The pieces dropped just weeks after Rihanna celebrated the Fenty x Puma sneaker release in Hollywood. While at the launch event, Rihanna caught up with Complex on the red carpet and was asked to describe her current “era.”
“I’m in an era of discovery,” the mother of two said. “And maybe it’s rediscovery because so much is changing, and some things are fleeting. And some things are yet to be discovered, right? And I’m in the center of all of that. So I’m not on a landing yet, but I’m excited for what is to come because I have the feeling of what it is.”
She continued, “I can’t put it into words, and I know the journey is going to be exciting of getting there. And that’s not just with fashion or my daily routine…with music, all of it! I’m really excited to explore things right now.”