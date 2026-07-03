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Sean Wotherspoon x Teva
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon's Teva Sandal and Sneaker Collabs Just Dropped

Here's where to buy the Sean Wotherspoon x Teva collection.

Victor Deng336 days ago
Apple CEO Steve Jobs announces a new version of the iPod Nano during a special event September 9, 2008
Style

Steve Jobs’ Signature Birkenstocks Sell for $218,000 at Auction, Highest Price Paid for Sandals

The 1970s Birkenstocks worn religiously by Apple founder Steve Jobs were auctioned off for over $200,000, the highest price ever paid for sandals.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1340 days ago
kanye-flip-flop
Style

Kanye West Wears Diamond-Studded Flip-Flops to Burberry Show

The artist formerly known as Kanye West went the flip-flop route while in attendance at Burberry's show in London on Monday, bedazzlements included.

Trace William Cowen1389 days ago
Photo from Saweetie's "Icy Jibbitz" partnership with Crocs.
Style

Saweetie Announces Icy Jibbitz Collaboration With Crocs

Saweetie has once again partnered with Crocs for the new Icy Jibbitz collection, which includes designs like snowflakes, butterflies, and more.

Jose Martinez1486 days ago
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A look at a new project from Dior is pictured
Style

Dior Launches Birkenstock Collab, Unveils New CD 1947 Capsule

The reinvention-focused Dior by Birkenstock collaboration was formally revealed earlier this year as part of the Winter 2022/2023 men’s show by Kim Jones.

Trace William Cowen1491 days ago
SZA photographed at Astroworld 2021
Style

SZA Releases Her Crocs Collaboration (UPDATE)

SZA has revealed that her Crocs collaboration arrives on Monday. Kim Kardashian received a pair in advance and shared a photo to social media.

tara mahadevan1539 days ago
A slate of adidas Originals products are pictured
Style

Pharrell and Adidas Originals Unveil New Winter Premium Basics Collection

Featured in the new collection is a trio of new colorways for the adilette 2.0 sandals. Also featured are crew tops, sweats, hoodies, and more.

Trace William Cowen1668 days ago
birken
Style

Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler Continue Partnership With New Collection

The new collection, launching later this week, sees both brands effectively picking up where they left off after their previous collaboration.

Trace William Cowen1808 days ago
future
Style

Future Wears $48,000 Sandals Made Out of Birkin Bags

Future got in early on the 'Birkinstock,' which is brought to life by the team at MSCHF and sees disassembled Birkin bags mixed with a Birkenstock bottom.

Trace William Cowen1984 days ago
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suicoke aries header
Sneakers

Stride through High Summer with the New Aries X Suicoke at Your Feet

Aries and Suicoke beckon high Summer as they launch their first collaboration. 

Sam Cole2563 days ago
Kanye West
Style

Kanye West Defends Wearing His Undersized Yeezy Slides the 'Japanese Way'

The rapper/designer was roasted earlier this month after he attended 2 Chainz's wedding with tiny, ill-fitting footwear. Ten days after the event, he explained why his style choice: "It's the Japanese way."

Joshua Espinoza2879 days ago
suicoke bape11
Sneakers

Suicoke Gets Dipped in Camouflage for Their New A Bathing Ape Collaboration

Suicoke's classic silhouettes get the iconic BAPE treatment in this new collaboration.

Sam Cole3000 days ago
suicoke 18 2
Sneakers

Nepenthes NY and SUICOKE Collaborate on Two Tonal Sandals

SUICOKE collaborates with Nepenthes NY on two new sandals.

Sam Cole3095 days ago
suicokeheader
Sneakers

SUICOKE and John Elliot Launch a Tonal Lookbook for Their SS18 Collaboration

SUICOKE and John Elliot launch SS18 collaboration lookbook.

Sam Cole3101 days ago
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