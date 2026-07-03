Sammy Sosa

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Baseball player in action during a game, wearing a Chicago Cubs uniform and swinging the bat
Sports

Watch Sammy Sosa Stumble to Answer If He's Taking Steroids in the Past: 'This Is Not a Question That I Expected From You'

The Chicago Cubs legend is back in the Windy City this weekend for the first time in years.

Brad Callas853 days ago
Sports

Alex Rodriguez Called ‘Reverse Sammy Sosa’ After Debuting Extreme Tan at NBA Game

Rodriguez’s tan is inspiring references to Sammy Sosa, ‘Tropic Thunder,’ and Black History Month.

Alex Ocho874 days ago
long gone summer
Sports

Here's a First Look at ESPN's 30 for 30 'Long Gone Summer'

ESPN unveiled the first-look trailer for 'Long Gone Summer,' the story of the summer of 1998 when Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa went after the home run record.

Jordan Rose2231 days ago
ESPN Logo
Sports

ESPN Bumps Up Release Dates for 3 New Documentaries Following Success of 'The Last Dance'

Following the success of the first 6 episodes of their 'The Last Dance' docuseries, ESPN has bumped up the premiere dates for 3 more docs.

Gavin Evans2263 days ago
Sammy Sosa
Sports

Sammy Sosa on Skin Bleaching: 'I Do Whatever I Want'

Sammy Sosa now lives in a world far away from his previous life as a baseball superstar, but he's still unbothered by those who ask him about his skin bleaching, calling them "garbage."

juliarp2941 days ago
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McGwire's Hypothetical Home Runs; Belichick Sons Gronk; Stupidest Athlete Crimes | Out of Bounds
Sports

McGwire's Hypothetical Home Runs; Belichick Sons Gronk; Stupidest Athlete Crimes | Out of Bounds

On today's episode of #OutofBounds, Gilbert Arenas kick things off with some words for Ray Lewis, who felt the need to preach about Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship with God. After that ethering, with coaches and the media making a big deal out of voluntary NFL workouts and players either at

Complex3019 days ago
T.I.
Music

T.I. Calls Sammy Sosa's Alleged Skin Bleaching a Form of 'Self-Hate'

T.I. shared his opinion on Sammy Sosa's alleged skin bleaching.

Gavin Evans3167 days ago

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