Watch Sammy Sosa Stumble to Answer If He's Taking Steroids in the Past: 'This Is Not a Question That I Expected From You'

Chicago Cubs icon Sammy Sosa is back in the Windy City this weekend for the first time in years.

Over the past two decades, Sosa and the Cubs have had a falling out as the legendary outfielder hasn't owned up to using performance-enhancing drugs.

During an interview with a local reporter from Fox 32, Sosa was asked to shed light on his fractured relationship with the franchise, which prompted the slugger to maintain that he's ready to make things right.

"Well like I said, I'm a mature man. I think that's a possibility that we can do that," he shared. "I'm open. I don't have a problem with that. I had a lot of misunderstandings in the past but now I'm a real man. I feel great. I recognize my mistake. So, why not?