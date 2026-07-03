Danny Garcia

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Danny Garcia, the former unified junior welterweight world champion and welterweight world title holder, took the longest layoff of his career after dropping a controversial split decision to Keith Thurman last March. He returns to the ring Feb. 17 with another shot at a welterweight belt in 2018 on his mind.
Adam Caparell

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