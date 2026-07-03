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From Tyson-Jones Jr. to Spence-Garcia to Lomachenko-Lopez, these are the five best boxing matches on the fall schedule absolutely worth watching.Adam Caparell
Floyd Mayweather says he's coming out of retirement. Here are 5 rumored Mayweather fights and their chances of happening in 2020.Adam Caparell
Before Shawn “Showtime” Porter squares up against Danny Garcia for the vacant WBC welterweight title at Barclays Center Saturday, we caught up with the 30-year-old pugilist to ask him when a fight with Spence could actually happen and how his beloved Cavaliers are going to fair next season.Adam Caparell
Danny Garcia, the former unified junior welterweight world champion and welterweight world title holder, took the longest layoff of his career after dropping a controversial split decision to Keith Thurman last March. He returns to the ring Feb. 17 with another shot at a welterweight belt in 2018 on his mind.Adam Caparell