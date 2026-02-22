Ryan Garcia Wants to Fight Shakur Stevenson Next: 'Let's Run That Sh*t'

Fresh off a dominant performance over Mario Barrios in Las Vegas — where he dropped him within the opening seconds and controlled the fight the rest of the way — Garcia used his post-fight moment to call his next shot.

Ryan Garcia didn’t waste any time after his latest win.

“You know who I want,” Garcia said to Ring Magazine. “He’s right there. Shakur Stevenson, let’s go. Let’s run that sh*t.”

Garcia, who captured the WBC welterweight title with the win, made it clear he’s not looking for safe defenses or easy paydays.

“I want to be a great champion, and I’m not scared of sh*t,” he said. “I fought Devin Haney, I’ll fight Shakur Stevenson… let’s f**king go!”

The callout comes at a moment when Stevenson’s name is hotter than ever.

Earlier this month, Stevenson stepped into Madison Square Garden and turned a high-stakes matchup against Teófimo López into a one-sided showcase. Fighting at 140 pounds, Stevenson controlled the pace from the opening bell, working behind a sharp jab and picking López apart with clean counters.