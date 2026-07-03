Featured
With the creepy Silent House, Elizabeth Olsen continues to use the horror movie genre material to ignite her career. But she's not the only one to do so.MattBarone
Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in this gorgeous love story directed by Todd Haynes.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
Pop Culture
Rethinking the West with "Ain't Them Bodies Saints," David Lowery's Artful Sophomore Feature
A look at newcomer David Lowery's atmospheric indie drama of crime and love, starring Rooney Mara, Casey Affleck, and Ben FosterTara Aquino
These ladies are out of sight.Frazier Tharpe