Rooney Mara

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Latest Stories

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix attend the 'Mary Magdalene' special screening.
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Names Newborn Son After His Late Brother River

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara recently welcomed their first child, according to 'Gunda' director Victor Kossakovsky, who revealed the news this weekend.

Jose Martinez2118 days ago
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Pop Culture

ABC Won't Air 'Carol' Trailer Because They're Not Down With Lesbian Love Scene

ABC won't air a 'Carol' ad because it features a lesbian sex scene.

erich4chi3822 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Pan's' Spectacular Flop Could Cost Warner Bros. $150 Million

'Pan's' flop is monumental.

Debbie Encalada3929 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's the New Trailer for 'Pan,' the Peter Pan Spinoff

Warner Bros. released the new trailer for 'Pan,' their Peter Pan spinoff.

fridagarza4077 days ago
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Pop Culture

A "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" Sequel Is Too Far Gone

The news comes straight from the "girl" herself.

Debbie Encalada4161 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Star Wars" Spinoff Testing Tatiana Maslany and Rooney Mara for Lead

And Oscar nominee, Felicity Jones.

Debbie Encalada4195 days ago
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Pop Culture

David Fincher Still Wants to Make “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Sequels

David Fincher still wants to make sequels to "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," and promises something "extremely different from the book."

Doug Sibor4323 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer For "Trash" Starring Rooney Mara Is Not Garbage

The new international trailer for "Trash" starring Rooney Mara and Martin Sheen shows what happens when kids find a wallet full of cash in a Brazilian slum

Christopher Spata4341 days ago
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Pop Culture

David Fincher and Rooney Mara Reuniting?

David Fincher and Rooney Mara are in talks to reunite for the spy thriller "Red Sparrow."

Doug Sibor4420 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rooney Mara is in Talks to Play Tiger Lily in Joe Wright's "Pan"

Warner Brothers' unconventional approach to Peter Pan continues to grow.

Jason Serafino4509 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rooney Mara and Olivia Wilde Talk the Uniqueness of Spike Jonze's Futuristic Love Story "Her"

Get the inside track on the year's most unique cinematic love story.

Complex4595 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "Side Effects" Goes for Sex Over Sense in the Sleazy Tradition of '90s Thrillers

Rooney Mara goes all in for director Steven Soderbergh's throwback to provocative '90s-era thrillers.

MattBarone4907 days ago

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