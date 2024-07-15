Shop Ronaldinho’s Sneaker Shopping Pickups

Sneaker Shopping’s had some world-class footballers on the show, but World Cup winner Ronaldinho is among the greatest. After stopping by KITH LA to talk about Air Max 95s, Air Force 1s, his Tiempo Legend VII Elite 10R tribute boot, and appearing in the legendary 2005 Nike commercial that became the first Youtube video to break a million views, Ronaldinho picked up a big stack of shoes. As he told the sales associate, “I'll take all of them in size 10.” Now you can cop as many of his pickups as you like too.
SHOP NOW
Ronaldinho rolled up in this Bode x Nike Astro Grabber SP, a New York fashion favorite. Unexpected, maybe, but he’s always had style, so it all makes sense. Cop a pair and be ready to attend a futebol match or fashion week.
SHOP NOW
A Brazilian national team favorite from the 2000s, JLP wore these to allude to Ronaldinho’s legacy. A shoe you can’t go wrong with.
SHOP NOW
One of the original Air Jordan 1 Low colorways is back with an aged yellow midsole.
SHOP NOW
This new women’s Jordan 1 offers an update on the popular “University Blue” colorway, as well as a nod to North Carolina history, all underscored by a yellow wing logo on the ankle.
SHOP NOW
Clean and simple.
SHOP NOW
“Shadow” is one of the best original Jordan 1 colorways, so even if you already have the highs, it makes sense to grab this new low pair too.
SHOP NOW
This new take on the Jordan 4 Retro offers aficionados a bit more color than the “Classic Green” model that dropped back in 2004.
SHOP NOW
Dynamic Air units and a seamless textile upper make Nike’s Air Max DN an intriguing purchase.
SHOP NOW
Ronaldinho likes the Lows. Shine on.
SHOP NOW
A black mudguard and sole beneath a white canvas upper gives this Air Max 1 SE a unique “dipped” appearance.
SHOP NOW
A subcultural staple in a minimalist colorway.
SHOP NOW
A shiny plastic cage and polished toe cap add structure to this aquatic gradient colorway.
SHOP NOW
Ronaldinho picks another austere sneaker with pops of metallic silver.
SHOP NOW
JLP notes Ronaldinho’s love for Forces. True to form, he picks up a number of pairs here, including these white-on-white classics.
SHOP NOW
If you’re a Brazilian footballer, you need Air Force 1s with that malachite green.
SHOP NOW
Another technical Air Max model for Ronaldinho.
SHOP NOW
Ronaldinho closes out the show being gifted a pair of all-black Air Force 1s.
All products were independently curated by Complex based on Sneaker Shopping. Complex may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Prices are subject to market demand. Items are in stock as of time of publication.