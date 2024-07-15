Shop Ronaldinho’s Sneaker Shopping Pickups

Sneaker Shopping’s had some world-class footballers on the show, but World Cup winner Ronaldinho is among the greatest. After stopping by KITH LA to talk about Air Max 95s, Air Force 1s, his Tiempo Legend VII Elite 10R tribute boot, and appearing in the legendary 2005 Nike commercial that became the first Youtube video to break a million views, Ronaldinho picked up a big stack of shoes. As he told the sales associate, “I'll take all of them in size 10.” Now you can cop as many of his pickups as you like too.