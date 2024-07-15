Shop Ronaldinho’s Sneaker Shopping Pickups

He made some interesting selections.

Jul 15, 2024
Promotional image for "Sneaker Shopping: Shop the Show" featuring Ronaldinho and showcasing five different styles of sneakers
Complex/Nike/Jordan
Promotional image for &quot;Sneaker Shopping: Shop the Show&quot; featuring Ronaldinho and showcasing five different styles of sneakers
Complex/Nike/Jordan

Sneaker Shopping’s had some world-class footballers on the show, but World Cup winner Ronaldinho is among the greatest. After stopping by KITH LA to talk about Air Max 95s, Air Force 1s, his Tiempo Legend VII Elite 10R tribute boot, and appearing in the legendary 2005 Nike commercial that became the first Youtube video to break a million views, Ronaldinho picked up a big stack of shoes. As he told the sales associate, “I'll take all of them in size 10.” Now you can cop as many of his pickups as you like too. 

Bode x Nike Astro Grabber SP ‘Natural’

Promotional image for Nike x Bode&#x27;s &quot;Astro Grabber&quot; SP &#x27;Natural&#x27; sneakers, releasing in 2024. The shoe has a distinctive swoosh mark and is highlighted with grid lines
Complex/Nike

Ronaldinho rolled up in this Bode x Nike Astro Grabber SP, a New York fashion favorite. Unexpected, maybe, but he’s always had style, so it all makes sense. Cop a pair and be ready to attend a futebol match or fashion week. 

Nike Air Max 95 ‘OG Neon’ (2020)

Nike Air Max 95 &#x27;OG Neon&#x27; sneaker featuring a sleek design with neon accents, displayed against a grid background. Released in 2020
Complex/Nike

A Brazilian national team favorite from the 2000s, JLP wore these to allude to Ronaldinho’s legacy. A shoe you can’t go wrong with. 

Air Jordan 1 Low 85 ‘Neutral Grey’

Air Jordan 1 Retro Low &#x27;85 &#x27;Neutral Grey&#x27; sneaker displayed on a grid background. Released in 2023
Complex/Jordan

One of the original Air Jordan 1 Low colorways is back with an aged yellow midsole. 

Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘First in Flight’ (Women's)

Air Jordan 1 High OG &#x27;First in Flight&#x27; (WMNS) sneaker displayed. Released 2023
Complex/Jordan

This new women’s Jordan 1 offers an update on the popular “University Blue” colorway, as well as a nod to North Carolina history, all underscored by a yellow wing logo on the ankle. 

Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Black & White’

Air Jordan 1 Retro Mid &#x27;Black &amp; White&#x27; sneaker on display with the text &quot;Released: 2023&quot; and various design elements in the background
Complex/Jordan

Clean and simple.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Shadow’

Air Jordan 1 Retro Low &#x27;Shadow&#x27; sneakers to be released in 2024
Complex/Jordan

“Shadow” is one of the best original Jordan 1 colorways, so even if you already have the highs, it makes sense to grab this new low pair too. 

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Oxidized Green’

Air Jordan 1 Retro &#x27;Oxidized Green,&#x27; releasing in 2024. Pump Pickups logo on the right side, Sneaker Shopping logo on the top left corner

This new take on the Jordan 4 Retro offers aficionados a bit more color than the “Classic Green” model that dropped back in 2004. 

Nike Air Max DN ‘Sail/Coconut Milk’

Nike Air Max DN &#x27;Sail/Coconut Milk&#x27; sneaker with a white textured upper and distinct outsole design, scheduled for release in 2024
Complex/Nike

Dynamic Air units and a seamless textile upper make Nike’s Air Max DN an intriguing purchase. 

Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Metallic Silver’

Air Jordan 1 Low OG &#x27;Metallic Silver&#x27; sneaker, set for a 2024 release. Image includes Sneaker Shopping logo and &quot;PICKUPS&quot; tag in a circular orange graphic
Complex/Jordan

Ronaldinho likes the Lows. Shine on. 

Nike Air Max 1 SE ‘Chlorophyll’

Nike Air Max 1 SE &#x27;Chlorophyll&#x27; sneaker displayed with &quot;Sneaker Shopping&quot; logo and &quot;Nike Air Max 1 SE &#x27;Chlorophyll&#x27;, released: 2024&quot; text
Complex/Nike

A black mudguard and sole beneath a white canvas upper gives this Air Max 1 SE a unique “dipped” appearance.

Nike Air Max Plus ‘White’

Sneaker Shopping graphic featuring Nike Air Max Plus &#x27;White&#x27; sneakers released in 2019, with a grid background and &quot;PICKUPS&quot; label

A subcultural staple in a minimalist colorway. 

Nike Air Max Plus ‘Aquarius Blue’

Nike Air Max Plus &#x27;Aquarius Blue&#x27; sneaker release in 2023

A shiny plastic cage and polished toe cap add structure to this aquatic gradient colorway.

Nike Air Max DN ‘Metallic Silver/White’

Nike Air Max DN &quot;Metallic Silver/White&quot; sneaker displayed against a grid background with text indicating release in 2024

Ronaldinho picks another austere sneaker with pops of metallic silver. 

Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘07 ‘White’

Nike Air Force 1 Low &#x27;07 White sneaker; released in 2020. Featured in Sneaker Shopping, &#x27;Pickups&#x27; category

JLP notes Ronaldinho’s love for Forces. True to form, he picks up a number of pairs here, including these white-on-white classics. 

Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘07 ‘White/Malachite’

Sneakers Shopping Pickups: Nike Air Force 1 Low &#x27;07 &#x27;White/Malachite&#x27;, released in 2023. White sneaker with green Swoosh

If you’re a Brazilian footballer, you need Air Force 1s with that malachite green. 

Nike Air Max Plus 3 ‘White Black Team Orange’

Nike Air Max Plus 3 sneaker in white, black, and orange colorway on a grid background. Text includes &quot;Sneaker Shopping,&quot; &quot;Pickups,&quot; and details on release year as 2020

Another technical Air Max model for Ronaldinho.

Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Black’

Nike Air Force 1 Low &#x27;07 Black sneakers. Released: 2021. Featured in Sneaker Shopping Pickup

Ronaldinho closes out the show being gifted a pair of all-black Air Force 1s. 

