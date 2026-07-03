Latest Stories
A Chicken Nugget Dare Got Allen Ferrell Banned for Life from All Six Flags Parks
Inside the viral chicken nugget stunt that got TikTok creator Allen Ferrell banned from every Six Flags park for life.
Canada's Wonderland Bans Patron After Posting Video While On Roller Coaster Ride
The user posted on TikTok explaining they'd been banned for a year because of a video they recorded of themselves riding a roller coaster.
Amusement Park Shuts Down Rollercoaster After Video Shows Defect
"As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity," a spokesperson for the park said.
West Edmonton Mall Closes Mindbender Roller Coaster After 37 Years
The West Edmonton Mall (WEM) announced that the Mindbender roller coaster in its Galaxyland amusement park is shutting down after 37 years of indoor thrills.
Autopsy Report After Teen’s Death on Ride at Florida Amusement Park Reveals He Was 97 Lbs. Over the Weight Limit
The autopsy of a 14-year-old boy who died in March after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Florida says he was nearly 100 lbs. over the weight limit.
Family of Teen Killed on Orlando FreeFall Ride Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against ICON Amusement Park
The family of the 14-year-old boy who died in March after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando has filed a lawsuit against several defendants.
YK Osiris Confirms He’s Speaking With Family About Covering Funeral Costs for Teen Who Died at Amusement Park
Jacksonville native YK Osiris confirmed he’s looking to pay for the funeral of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who died at an amusement park in Orlando.
YK Osiris Wants to Pay for Funeral of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Roller Coaster Accident
YK Osiris took to social media to offer to pay for the funeral of a 14-year-old boy who died this week after falling from a ride at an Orlando amusement park.
Pete Davidson Joins Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Travis Barker, and Friends for Theme Park Outing
Pete Davidson was seen hanging out with a group that included Kim Kardashian, sister Kourtney, Travis Barker, and more at Knott's Berry Farm.
World's Fastest-Accelerating Roller Coaster Put on Hold After Riders Suffer Broken Bones
Fuji-Q Highland’s Do-Dodonpa ride, the world's fastest-accelerating roller coaster, has been suspended after a handful of riders have suffered broken bones.
Ohio Woman Dies After Tearing Artery on Roller Coaster
An Ohio woman who died after riding a roller coaster in Indiana last month reportedly passed from internal bleeding due to the force of the ride.
22 People Rescued From Arizona Roller Coaster After Malfunction
22 people were rescued over the weekend, after a roller coaster at at Castles N’ Coasters park in Phoenix stopped horizontally in the middle of the ride.
San Diego Police Attempt to Talk Down Man Threatening to Jump From Roller Coaster
San Diego police are trying to convince a man to climb down from a roller coaster after he snuck into the closed Belmont Park and threatened to jump.
Japan's Amusement Parks Urge People to 'Refrain From Vocalizing Loudly' on Roller Coasters Due to COVID-19
Several park operators have issued joint guidelines for visitors in the COVID-19 era, including advice on refraining from shouting and cheering.
Kylie Jenner Shares BTS Footage of Her ASTROWORLD Roller Coaster Ride With Travis Scott
Kylie is having the time of her life.