Roller Coasters

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Latest Stories

Cedar Point Amusement Park Bans Influencer After He Eats Chicken Nuggets on a Coaster
Life

A Chicken Nugget Dare Got Allen Ferrell Banned for Life from All Six Flags Parks

Inside the viral chicken nugget stunt that got TikTok creator Allen Ferrell banned from every Six Flags park for life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Life

Canada's Wonderland Bans Patron After Posting Video While On Roller Coaster Ride

The user posted on TikTok explaining they'd been banned for a year because of a video they recorded of themselves riding a roller coaster.

Louis Pavlakos1081 days ago
Life

Amusement Park Shuts Down Rollercoaster After Video Shows Defect

"As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity," a spokesperson for the park said.

Mark Elibert1110 days ago
West Edmonton Mall aerial
Life

West Edmonton Mall Closes Mindbender Roller Coaster After 37 Years

The West Edmonton Mall (WEM) announced that the Mindbender roller coaster in its Galaxyland amusement park is shutting down after 37 years of indoor thrills.

Louis Pavlakos1263 days ago
Tyre Sampson
Life

Autopsy Report After Teen’s Death on Ride at Florida Amusement Park Reveals He Was 97 Lbs. Over the Weight Limit

The autopsy of a 14-year-old boy who died in March after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Florida says he was nearly 100 lbs. over the weight limit.

Brad Callas1494 days ago
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Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Florida
Life

Family of Teen Killed on Orlando FreeFall Ride Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against ICON Amusement Park

The family of the 14-year-old boy who died in March after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando has filed a lawsuit against several defendants.

Brad Callas1544 days ago
YK Osiris performs at 2019 XXL Freshman concert
Music

YK Osiris Confirms He’s Speaking With Family About Covering Funeral Costs for Teen Who Died at Amusement Park

Jacksonville native YK Osiris confirmed he’s looking to pay for the funeral of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who died at an amusement park in Orlando.

Brad Callas1563 days ago
YK Osiris onstage during Juneteenth Voter Registration Concert & Rally at Murphy Park Fairgrounds
Music

YK Osiris Wants to Pay for Funeral of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Roller Coaster Accident

YK Osiris took to social media to offer to pay for the funeral of a 14-year-old boy who died this week after falling from a ride at an Orlando amusement park.

Brad Callas1573 days ago
Pete Davidson attends 2021 Met Gala.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Joins Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Travis Barker, and Friends for Theme Park Outing

Pete Davidson was seen hanging out with a group that included Kim Kardashian, sister Kourtney, Travis Barker, and more at Knott's Berry Farm.

Jose Martinez1720 days ago
People react as they ride on Fuji-Q Highland amusement park world's steepest roller coaster "Takabisha."
Life

World's Fastest-Accelerating Roller Coaster Put on Hold After Riders Suffer Broken Bones

Fuji-Q Highland’s Do-Dodonpa ride, the world's fastest-accelerating roller coaster, has been suspended after a handful of riders have suffered broken bones.

Jose Martinez1788 days ago
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roller-coaster
Life

Ohio Woman Dies After Tearing Artery on Roller Coaster

An Ohio woman who died after riding a roller coaster in Indiana last month reportedly passed from internal bleeding due to the force of the ride.

Joe Price1835 days ago
roller coaster stuck
Life

22 People Rescued From Arizona Roller Coaster After Malfunction

22 people were rescued over the weekend, after a roller coaster at at Castles N’ Coasters park in Phoenix stopped horizontally in the middle of the ride.

Brenton Blanchet1887 days ago
belmont park
Life

San Diego Police Attempt to Talk Down Man Threatening to Jump From Roller Coaster

San Diego police are trying to convince a man to climb down from a roller coaster after he snuck into the closed Belmont Park and threatened to jump.

Jordan Rose2090 days ago
coaster
Life

Japan's Amusement Parks Urge People to 'Refrain From Vocalizing Loudly' on Roller Coasters Due to COVID-19

Several park operators have issued joint guidelines for visitors in the COVID-19 era, including advice on refraining from shouting and cheering.

Trace William Cowen2241 days ago
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