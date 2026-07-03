Latest Stories
Cause of Death Released for Man Who Died on Epic Universe Stardust Racers Roller Coaster
Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was named as the man who died while riding the rollercoaster in Orange County, Florida.
Ohio Parkgoers Walked Down a 160-Foot-High Coaster After 'Siren’s Curse' Malfunction
The incident occurred at Cedar Point, an amusement park located in Sandusky, Ohio, when the roller coaster stopped mid-ride.
Canada's Wonderland Ride Malfunction Left Passengers Stuck Upside Down For 30 Minutes
Despite two passengers reporting chest pain, none of them required further medical attention.
Riders Covered in Blood After Bird Collides With Roller Coaster at Canada's Wonderland
A roller coaster at Canada's Wonderland collided with a bird during a routine trip and subsequently exploded all over the guests seated in the front row.
Video Shows People Hanging in Mid-Air After Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions
A Twitter video shows two riders on an amusement park ride in London's Hyde Park dangling in mid-air after one of the cords on the ride snaps.
Two Teens Suspended In Air For Hours After Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions
The ride was last inspected on March 19 without issue. Director Josh Stine claims that the company performs daily inspections on the slingshot ride.
Roller Coaster Riders in California Being Asked to ‘Mitigate the Effects of Shouting’ as Theme Parks Set to Reopen
California theme parks are set to resume operations on April 1, with visitors being asked not to shout on roller coasters, helping avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Japan's Amusement Parks Urge People to 'Refrain From Vocalizing Loudly' on Roller Coasters Due to COVID-19
Several park operators have issued joint guidelines for visitors in the COVID-19 era, including advice on refraining from shouting and cheering.
2 Dead Following Accident at Amusement Park in India
Two people have died and close to 30 others were injured.
Teen Denied Six Flags Job for Having Locs Gets Recruited by Modeling Agency
17-year-old Kerion Washington now has a promising career ahead of him.
Thanks to Travis Scott, a New Amusement Theme Park Is Coming to Houston
The city of Houston will be getting a new amusement park thanks to Travis Scott and 'ASTROWORLD.'
Alton Towers Pleads Guilty over Last Year's Horrific Rollercoaster Crash That Left Teenagers Facing Leg Amputations
They initially blamed “human error”, but legal proceedings were begun in February.
Another Ride at Alton Towers Broke Down, and People Got Stuck Hanging Face Down on the Hottest Day of the Year
80 people also got trapped on the monorail for an hour.