Rollercoasters

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Latest Stories

Stardust racers roller coaster
Life

Cause of Death Released for Man Who Died on Epic Universe Stardust Racers Roller Coaster

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was named as the man who died while riding the rollercoaster in Orange County, Florida.

Jessica Mcbride301 days ago
Rollercoaster
Pop Culture

Ohio Parkgoers Walked Down a 160-Foot-High Coaster After 'Siren’s Curse' Malfunction

The incident occurred at Cedar Point, an amusement park located in Sandusky, Ohio, when the roller coaster stopped mid-ride.

Jessica Mcbride354 days ago
Life

Canada's Wonderland Ride Malfunction Left Passengers Stuck Upside Down For 30 Minutes

Despite two passengers reporting chest pain, none of them required further medical attention.

Louis Pavlakos1026 days ago
leviathan roller coaster at wonderland
Life

Riders Covered in Blood After Bird Collides With Roller Coaster at Canada's Wonderland

A roller coaster at Canada's Wonderland collided with a bird during a routine trip and subsequently exploded all over the guests seated in the front row.

Louis Pavlakos1156 days ago
Screenshot of video of slingshot ride snapping
Life

Video Shows People Hanging in Mid-Air After Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions

A Twitter video shows two riders on an amusement park ride in London's Hyde Park dangling in mid-air after one of the cords on the ride snaps.

taramhdvn1310 days ago
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Two Florida teens were suspended on a slingshot ride
Life

Two Teens Suspended In Air For Hours After Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions

The ride was last inspected on March 19 without issue. Director Josh Stine claims that the company performs daily inspections on the slingshot ride.

Xavier Hamilton1938 days ago
rollercoaster ca
Life

Roller Coaster Riders in California Being Asked to ‘Mitigate the Effects of Shouting’ as Theme Parks Set to Reopen

California theme parks are set to resume operations on April 1, with visitors being asked not to shout on roller coasters, helping avoid the spread of COVID-19.

tara mahadevan1947 days ago
coaster
Life

Japan's Amusement Parks Urge People to 'Refrain From Vocalizing Loudly' on Roller Coasters Due to COVID-19

Several park operators have issued joint guidelines for visitors in the COVID-19 era, including advice on refraining from shouting and cheering.

Trace William Cowen2241 days ago
amusement park accident india
Life

2 Dead Following Accident at Amusement Park in India

Two people have died and close to 30 others were injured.

Xavier Hamilton2559 days ago
Six Flags Magic Mountain
Life

Teen Denied Six Flags Job for Having Locs Gets Recruited by Modeling Agency

17-year-old Kerion Washington now has a promising career ahead of him. 

Xavier Hamilton2564 days ago
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Travis Scott performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards
Music

Thanks to Travis Scott, a New Amusement Theme Park Is Coming to Houston

The city of Houston will be getting a new amusement park thanks to Travis Scott and 'ASTROWORLD.' 

Xavier Hamilton2710 days ago
Life

Alton Towers Pleads Guilty over Last Year's Horrific Rollercoaster Crash That Left Teenagers Facing Leg Amputations

They initially blamed “human error”, but legal proceedings were begun in February.

Wil Jones3738 days ago

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