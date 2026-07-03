Rockie Fresh

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everything new
Music

Premiere: DJ Pharris Connects With Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, and Rockie Fresh for "Everything New"

Chicago OG DJ Pharris enlists the lyrical talents of Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, and Rockie Fresh to assist in his latest track "Everything New."

Jordan Rose1982 days ago
Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh "Demeanor"
Music

Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh Kickstart 2019 With New Currensy-Featured Single "Demeanor"

Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh drop the first single from their long-awaited project 'Fresh Veggies 2.'

Khal2754 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Rockie Fresh Gets Into Some Late Night Mischief in the "Down to Roll" Video

Off his latest project, 'The Night I Went To...'

edwinortiz3822 days ago
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Music

Stream Rockie Fresh's New Mixtape, 'The Night I Went To...'

The Chicago rapper kicks off the new year right.

OHMYGODitsKAT3830 days ago
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Music

Legendary Chicago DJ Timbuck2 Has Reportedly Passed Away

Rockie Fresh, Consequence and more share a few words on Twitter.

Eric Diep3863 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Stream Martin $ky's "Everywhere But Here" EP

Featuring Rockie Fresh, Casey Veggies, Young Chop, and more.

Zach Frydenlund4154 days ago
Music

Listen to Rockie Fresh's "Official" (Prod. by Hit-Boy)

MMG's youngest team member is back with some more music for the streets.

edwinortiz4399 days ago
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Music

Listen to Rick Ross' "Finals 2" f/ Wale, Gunplay, Rockie Fresh, Fat Trel, Tracy T, & French Montana

Rick Ross releases "Finals 2" to ring in the series between his hometown Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs.

Dharmic X4424 days ago
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Music

Stream Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies' New Project "Fresh Veggies"

Features include Juicy J, Kirko Bangz and more.

edwinortiz4596 days ago
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Music

Listen to Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies's New Record "Aladdin"

From their upcoming project <em>Fresh Veggies</em>.

edwinortiz4599 days ago
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Music

Listen: Rockie Fresh "Headquarters Freestyle" (Prod. by Lunice)

This is turning out to be an impressive combination.

edwinortiz4641 days ago

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