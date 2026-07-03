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Premiere: DJ Pharris Connects With Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, and Rockie Fresh for "Everything New"
Chicago OG DJ Pharris enlists the lyrical talents of Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, and Rockie Fresh to assist in his latest track "Everything New."
Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh Kickstart 2019 With New Currensy-Featured Single "Demeanor"
Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh drop the first single from their long-awaited project 'Fresh Veggies 2.'
Premiere: Rockie Fresh Gets Into Some Late Night Mischief in the "Down to Roll" Video
Off his latest project, 'The Night I Went To...'
Stream Rockie Fresh's New Mixtape, 'The Night I Went To...'
The Chicago rapper kicks off the new year right.
Legendary Chicago DJ Timbuck2 Has Reportedly Passed Away
Rockie Fresh, Consequence and more share a few words on Twitter.
Premiere: Stream Martin $ky's "Everywhere But Here" EP
Featuring Rockie Fresh, Casey Veggies, Young Chop, and more.
Listen to Rockie Fresh's "Official" (Prod. by Hit-Boy)
MMG's youngest team member is back with some more music for the streets.
Listen to Rick Ross' "Finals 2" f/ Wale, Gunplay, Rockie Fresh, Fat Trel, Tracy T, & French Montana
Rick Ross releases "Finals 2" to ring in the series between his hometown Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs.
Watch Rockie Fresh's Video for "What Ya Used To" featuring Hit-Boy
Directed by Hit-Boy
MMG Celebrates "Black Grammys" With Wale, J. Cole, Meek MIll, & Rockie Fresh in New Video
New video off "Self Made, Vol. 3"
G-Eazy Grabs Rockie Fresh and Tory Lanez for "Been On" Remix, Adds Them to Upcoming "These Things Happen" Tour
The three rappers will be hitting the road in February.
Stream Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies' New Project "Fresh Veggies"
Features include Juicy J, Kirko Bangz and more.
Listen to Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies's New Record "Aladdin"
From their upcoming project <em>Fresh Veggies</em>.
Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies Are "Celebrating Life" to the Fullest in New Music Video
They're living the good life.
Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies Know How to "Sacrifice" for the Greater Good
A record from their upcoming joint EP.
R. Kelly, Katie Got Bandz & Rockie Fresh Go Hard for Chicago on "My Story" Remix
This is Chi-Town everything.
Listen: Rockie Fresh "Headquarters Freestyle" (Prod. by Lunice)
This is turning out to be an impressive combination.