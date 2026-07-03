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Artemis II Smashed Records — Now NASA's Building Toward Mars
From a precise splashdown to a 694,000-mile journey, here’s how Artemis II showed NASA’s Moon-to-Mars plan is taking shape.
NASA Rolls Out Artemis II Rocket as Astronauts Enter Quarantine
NASA is rolling out its Artemis II rocket at 1 mph while astronauts enter quarantine ahead of the agency’s next crewed Moon mission.
Fat Joe Claims He Was Invited to Shoot Rockets With the Taliban While in Lebanon
The Bronx rapper shared his story of the shocking overseas encounter on his 'Joe and Jada' podcast.
Mariah Carey on Whether She’d Go to Space Like Katy Perry: ‘I’ve Done Enough'
Perry flew to space with Blue Origin's all-female crew earlier this year.
Olivia Munn Calls Upcoming All-Female Space Trip Katy Perry Is Going on 'Gluttonous'
"There’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs."
Quavo Honors Takeoff With 'Rocket Power' Album f/ Young Thug, Future, and More
Quavo dropped his solo album more than nine months after his nephew and fellow Migos member was killed in Houston. Takeoff is featured on the record.
Houston Rockets Owner Criticizes People Who Didn't Want to Give Ime Udoka a Second Chance (UPDATE)
The Houston Rockets are set to hire ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended by Boston in September over an affair with a female staffer.
NASA Cancels Second Artemis Launch Attempt After Fuel Leak Detected
NASA called off the first launch less than a week ago due to engine issues. Officials have not confirmed when the third launch attempt will take place.
Golf Wang and Oxcart Assembly Reveal Collection for NASA Artemis Broadcast
Golf Wang and Oxcart Assembly have partnered to create the wardrobe for the NASA Artemis broadcast, which will be worn by on-air commentators.
Wizards Broadcaster Apologizes After Being Ripped for Reference to Kevin Porter Jr.’s Late Father
Washington Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor issued an apology for a questionable call he made during Kevin Porter Jr.'s game-winning shot on Wedneday.
Michael Strahan Flew to the Edge of Space on Jeff Bezos’ Rocket
The Good Morning America host, seven-time Pro-Bowler, and Super Bowl champion touched down in space on Saturday via Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin.
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Spaceflight Will Include an 18-Year-Old Student
Blue Origins announced 18-year-old Oliver Daemen has secured the fourth seat on the New Shepard rocket, which will launch into space next week.
Richard Branson Announces Plans to Launch Into Space Before Jeff Bezos
Richard Branson delivered a surprise announcement that he will be aboard Virgin Galactic's next flight on July 11, nine days before Jeff Bezos' launch.
Debris From Large Chinese Rocket Lands in Indian Ocean
Debris from a 108-foot long, 40,000 pound Chinese rocket fell into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives, after some burned off after re-entering the atmosphere.
Debris From Chinese Rocket Likely to Crash at Unknown Location on Earth This Week
The debris is a 100-foot-long piece from a Chinese Long March 5B, according to the U.S. Space Command, and could potentially land anywhere in the world.
Elon Musk on Journeys to Mars: 'Honestly, a Bunch of People Probably Will Die in the Beginning’
The SpaceX founder said in a new interview that "a bunch of people probably will die in the beginning" and that it's "tough sledding over there.”
SpaceX's Starship Prototype Rocket Explodes Minutes After Successful Landing
SN10, the latest SpaceX Starship prototype, appeared to make a successful landing for the first time, but unexpectedly exploded about 10 minutes later.
SpaceX Prototype Starship Explodes on Landing After Successful Launch
SpaceX's prototype starship SN9 again failed to make a smooth landing, crashing and exploding shortly after a successful takeoff and reentry maneuver.