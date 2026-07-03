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A memorial with two large photos of a young person named Tyre. Surrounded by flowers, balloons, candles, and stuffed animals.
Life

Family of Teen Who Fell to Death on Amusement Park Ride Awarded $310 Million

"We hope this case serves as a wake-up call," lawyers representing the family said.

Trace William Cowen587 days ago
Life

Man Arrested After Climbing Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb at Santa Monica Pier

Witnesses overheard the man say he had a bomb in his backpack.

Jose Martinez1011 days ago
Life

Canada's Wonderland Ride Malfunction Left Passengers Stuck Upside Down For 30 Minutes

Despite two passengers reporting chest pain, none of them required further medical attention.

Louis Pavlakos1026 days ago
Uber ride-sharing app via Getty Images
Life

Uber's Latest Lost and Found List Includes Bizarre Items Such as a Lightsaber, Fog Machine, Dentures, and More

Uber's annual Lost &amp; Found Index includes an assortment of bizarre items, including a lightsaber, fog machine, and a Danny DeVito Christmas card.

Brad Callas1172 days ago
The notorious Giant Slide attraction is pictured in action
Life

Detroit Park’s Giant Slide Attraction Set to Open Again After Viral Footage Captured Wild Rides

Footage showed the newly reopened attraction sending riders on a truly wild journey they likely weren't expecting, spurring speed concerns and virality.

Trace William Cowen1424 days ago
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Tyre Sampson
Life

Autopsy Report After Teen’s Death on Ride at Florida Amusement Park Reveals He Was 97 Lbs. Over the Weight Limit

The autopsy of a 14-year-old boy who died in March after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Florida says he was nearly 100 lbs. over the weight limit.

Brad Callas1494 days ago
Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Florida
Life

Family of Teen Killed on Orlando FreeFall Ride Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against ICON Amusement Park

The family of the 14-year-old boy who died in March after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando has filed a lawsuit against several defendants.

Brad Callas1543 days ago
A look at an amusement park ride under investigation
Life

Investigators Say Florida Ride Was ‘Unsafe’ Due to Manual Adjustments Prior to Teen’s Fatal Fall

A newly released investigative report offers more insight into what happened when a 14-year-old fell from the ride at an amusement park in Orlando.

Trace William Cowen1550 days ago
YK Osiris onstage during Juneteenth Voter Registration Concert & Rally at Murphy Park Fairgrounds
Music

YK Osiris Wants to Pay for Funeral of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Roller Coaster Accident

YK Osiris took to social media to offer to pay for the funeral of a 14-year-old boy who died this week after falling from a ride at an Orlando amusement park.

Brad Callas1572 days ago
An amusement park ride is seen in Florida
Life

14-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Ride at Florida Amusement Park, Investigation Launched

The teen fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride late Thursday night. Circumstances surrounding the incident weren't entirely clear by Friday morning.

Trace William Cowen1575 days ago
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carnival ride
Life

Video Shows Onlookers Rush to Stop Carnival Ride From Tipping Over

Luckily for those who were on the Magic Carpet ride, several people rushed over when they saw the platform come loose and heard those on board screaming.

Brenton Blanchet1831 days ago
Jungle Cruise
Pop Culture

Disneyland Reveals Updated Jungle Cruise Ride After Removing Racially Offensive Features

Disneyland has revealed its course correction for its Jungle Cruise attraction after removing its racially insensitive depictions of indigenous people.

Brad Callas1832 days ago
roller-coaster
Life

Ohio Woman Dies After Tearing Artery on Roller Coaster

An Ohio woman who died after riding a roller coaster in Indiana last month reportedly passed from internal bleeding due to the force of the ride.

Joe Price1835 days ago
A shot of the Raging River Ride closed down
Life

11-Year-Old Dies and 3 Others Injured After Raft Overturns at Iowa Amusement Park

An 11-year-old child died and three other people were injured after a water ride raft flipped over at an Iowa amusement park over the weekend.

Gavin Evans1836 days ago
Police tape blocks the street
Life

Video Shows Ferris Wheel Operator Beaten Up by Crowd After He Attacks Black Mom

Police arrest a Ferris wheel operator after an altercation with a Black woman at a Miami area flea market, Miami’s local ABC affiliate reports.

Xavier Hamilton1914 days ago
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