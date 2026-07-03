Joyride

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Target
Life

8-Year-Old Girl Takes Parents' Car on 25 Minute Joyride to Target

Police found the little girl drinking a Frappucino at the store.

tara mahadevan669 days ago
Tinashe "Throw A Fit" cover art.
Music

Tinashe Brings Out Her Spicy Alter Ego on “Throw a Fit”

Just months after dropping the hotly anticipated full-length album 'Joyride' and just weeks after releasing another new song called "Like I Used To," Tinashe is back with the fiery new track, "Throw A Fit."

juliarp2913 days ago
This is a photo of Tinashe.
Music

Tinashe Teases Three New Singles From ‘Joyride’

Tinashe is coming out with more music from ‘Joyride.’

Victoria L. Johnson3107 days ago
Joyride Nominates the Greatest Of All Time: The GOAT Show
Music

Joyride Nominates the Greatest Of All Time: The GOAT Show

JFK, dropping pills with domestic cricketers and Burgess nudes.

Complex Australia3405 days ago

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