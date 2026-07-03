Rick James

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Screenshot of Eddie Murphy on Jimmy Kimmel
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Recalls Getting Snowed in at Rick James’ Home While Recording “Party All the Time”

Eddie Murphy appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' where he described getting snowed in at Rick James' home for two weeks while recording "Party All the Time."

taramhdvn1267 days ago
Nicki Minaj's new single cover art
Music

Listen to Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Super Freaky Girl” Sampling Rick James

Ahead of her performance at the VMAs later this month, Nicki Minaj returns with her new single "Super Freaky Girl" sampling a Rick James classic.

Brad Callas1435 days ago
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends ABC's "For Life" New York Premiere
Music

50 Cent Questions Woman Accusing Rick James of Rape: 'Who Waits 41 Years to File a Complaint'

James' estate is facing a $50 million lawsuit from a woman who claimed she was raped by the singer in 1979.

Xavier Hamilton2341 days ago
Rick James
Music

Rick James Estate Sued Over Artist’s Alleged Rape of a Minor in 1979

The estate of Rick James has been sued by an anonymous woman who has alleged the R&B and soul singer raped her in 1979 when she was 15.

Joe Price2342 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App