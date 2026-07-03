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A memorial for shooting victims MukhammadAziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook outside of the Barus and Holley building on the campus of Brown University. Two framed photos with "Brown" on them, surrounded by bouquets of flowers.
Life

Shooter Who Killed Brown University Students, MIT Professor Reportedly Planned Attacks for Years

Federal officials say discovered videos of 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente included a confession but no stated motive.

Alex Ocho191 days ago
Claudio Neves Valente, Brown University Shooter with Ties to MIT Shooting, Found Dead
Pop Culture

Claudio Neves Valente, Suspect in Brown University Shooting, Found Dead

Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect in the Brown University shooting linked to the killing of an MIT professor, has been found dead.

Bernadette Giacomazzo210 days ago
Brown University
Pop Culture

Brown University Shooting Survivor Previously Survived Parkland Shooting

Zoe Weissman, 20, spoke about the terrifying reality of living through two mass shootings.

Trey Alston215 days ago
Brown University Shooting Person of Interest Taken Into Custody After 2 Dead, Several Wounded
Life

Brown University Shooting: Person of Interest Taken Into Custody After 2 Dead, Several Wounded

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has confirmed that a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Bernadette Giacomazzo215 days ago
Taylor Swift
Music

Did Taylor Swift Choose Rhode Island’s ‘Ocean House’ for Her Wedding Venue?

A new report claims Taylor Swift may be getting married at Rhode Island’s Ocean House, though nothing has been confirmed.

Jessica Mcbride223 days ago
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Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Music

Police Find Human Remains Near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island House

Local officials said they found what appears to be a human leg bone just blocks away from the singer's Westerly mansion.

Joshua Espinoza427 days ago
Scooter Braun attends the TIAH 6th Anniversary Soiree on August 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England
Music

Scooter Braun ‘Finally Watched’ Taylor Swift Doc on Their Feud, Jokes About Not Being Invited to Rhode Island Soirée

The former music manager told his Instagram followers to "#laughalittle" when joking about his severed relationship with Swift.

Jaelani Turner-Williams688 days ago
Tiara Mack is seen in a TikTok video
Life

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack Responds to Conservatives' Criticism of Twerking Video

Amid the criticism from conservatives, a larger discussion was spurred about Sen. Mack being targeted for her progressive political platform.

Trace William Cowen1472 days ago
A logo for the Department of Justice is shown
Life

3 Men Plead Guilty in Connection With $350,000 ‘Grandparent Scam’ Targeting Seniors

The scammers are said to have targeted elderly Rhode Island residents by posing as family members or lawyers on the phone and asking for bail money.

Trace William Cowen1472 days ago
A car transport vessel is seen on fire
Life

Cargo Ship Full of Porsches and Other Luxury Vehicles Sinks After Fire and Crew Evacuation (UPDATE)

The entire 22-person crew was rescued from the vessel, which carried thousands of cars, earlier this week. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Trace William Cowen1610 days ago
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Old tv for cocaine story on complex
Life

Rhode Island Man Arrested After Cocaine Was Allegedly Shipped to Him Inside Old TV

A Rhode Island man was arrested by federal authorities after they discovered more than a kilogram of cocaine had been mailed inside an old TV set.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1655 days ago
Priest arrested for sharing porn.
Life

Priest Arrested in Rhode Island for Sharing Child Pornography Over Church’s Internet⁠

A Rhode Island priest was arrested on Saturday after it was discovered that he was circulating child pornography from the church that he lived in.

Jordan Rose1717 days ago
Stock photo of a judge hitting a gavel.
Life

Man Accused of Defrauding Inmates by Pretending to Be Lawyer While Awaiting Trial on Fraud Charges

Prosecutors say Michael C. Moller scammed inmates out of more than $17,000 as he remained behind bars for scamming the COVID stimulus program.

Joshua Espinoza1737 days ago
mass standoff
Life

Overnight Standoff Between Massachusetts Police and Armed Men Ends With 11 Arrests

The Wakefield Police Department shared that they claimed to be “from a group that does not recognize our laws,” and police said they did not have licenses.

Brenton Blanchet1840 days ago
Police Tape
Life

Nine Wounded in Rhode Island Capital Shooting

Authorities say the shooting took place early Thursday evening in the neighborhood of Washington Park in Providence. Officers have yet to make any arrests.

Joshua Espinoza1890 days ago
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rhode island
Life

Rhode Island Seeks to Change Official Name Over Connection to Slavery

The state of Rhode Island is seeking to change its official name, "The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations," due to its connection to slavery.

Joe Price2214 days ago

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