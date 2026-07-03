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Shooter Who Killed Brown University Students, MIT Professor Reportedly Planned Attacks for Years
Federal officials say discovered videos of 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente included a confession but no stated motive.
Claudio Neves Valente, Suspect in Brown University Shooting, Found Dead
Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect in the Brown University shooting linked to the killing of an MIT professor, has been found dead.
Brown University Shooting Survivor Previously Survived Parkland Shooting
Zoe Weissman, 20, spoke about the terrifying reality of living through two mass shootings.
Brown University Shooting: Person of Interest Taken Into Custody After 2 Dead, Several Wounded
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has confirmed that a person of interest has been taken into custody.
Did Taylor Swift Choose Rhode Island’s ‘Ocean House’ for Her Wedding Venue?
A new report claims Taylor Swift may be getting married at Rhode Island’s Ocean House, though nothing has been confirmed.
Police Find Human Remains Near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island House
Local officials said they found what appears to be a human leg bone just blocks away from the singer's Westerly mansion.
Scooter Braun ‘Finally Watched’ Taylor Swift Doc on Their Feud, Jokes About Not Being Invited to Rhode Island Soirée
The former music manager told his Instagram followers to "#laughalittle" when joking about his severed relationship with Swift.
Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack Responds to Conservatives' Criticism of Twerking Video
Amid the criticism from conservatives, a larger discussion was spurred about Sen. Mack being targeted for her progressive political platform.
3 Men Plead Guilty in Connection With $350,000 ‘Grandparent Scam’ Targeting Seniors
The scammers are said to have targeted elderly Rhode Island residents by posing as family members or lawyers on the phone and asking for bail money.
Cargo Ship Full of Porsches and Other Luxury Vehicles Sinks After Fire and Crew Evacuation (UPDATE)
The entire 22-person crew was rescued from the vessel, which carried thousands of cars, earlier this week. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Rhode Island Man Arrested After Cocaine Was Allegedly Shipped to Him Inside Old TV
A Rhode Island man was arrested by federal authorities after they discovered more than a kilogram of cocaine had been mailed inside an old TV set.
Priest Arrested in Rhode Island for Sharing Child Pornography Over Church’s Internet
A Rhode Island priest was arrested on Saturday after it was discovered that he was circulating child pornography from the church that he lived in.
Man Accused of Defrauding Inmates by Pretending to Be Lawyer While Awaiting Trial on Fraud Charges
Prosecutors say Michael C. Moller scammed inmates out of more than $17,000 as he remained behind bars for scamming the COVID stimulus program.
Overnight Standoff Between Massachusetts Police and Armed Men Ends With 11 Arrests
The Wakefield Police Department shared that they claimed to be “from a group that does not recognize our laws,” and police said they did not have licenses.
Nine Wounded in Rhode Island Capital Shooting
Authorities say the shooting took place early Thursday evening in the neighborhood of Washington Park in Providence. Officers have yet to make any arrests.
Rhode Island Seeks to Change Official Name Over Connection to Slavery
The state of Rhode Island is seeking to change its official name, "The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations," due to its connection to slavery.