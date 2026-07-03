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The Republican National Convention made Trump slightly more popular among voters in key battleground states, a new CBS poll found.Morgan Baskin
Donald Trump painted a doomsday picture of America at the Republican National Convention. He was reading a tight script from a gigantic teleprompter than usual.Kevin Powell
Donald Trump and Peter Thiel's speeches were hailed as progressive, but the official GOP platform doesn't protect LGBTQ rights.Caitlin Murphy
We combed through Twitter to find the best GOP-on-GOP drags during the Republican National Convention.Juca5056