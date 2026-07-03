Republican National Convention

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Rapper Forgiato Blow and Amber Rose dressed in casual, stylish clothing sit in a convertible. Close-up shows a "Make America Great Again" hat and a chain necklace
Music

People Are Roasting Amber Rose-Featuring "Trump Trump Baby" Music Video That Played at RNC (UPDATE)

Rose spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Monday before the music video played on the screens.

Complex Staff730 days ago
Plies wearing a stylish outfit and hat, alongside Donald Trump with his eyes closed on the right
Music

Plies Makes Fun of Trump for Appearing to Fall Asleep at RNC After Kodak Black Warning Regarding Slander

Plies slammed Trump following his assassination attempt, which offended Kodak.

tara mahadevan731 days ago
Amber Rose wearing a sleeveless shirt featuring a mugshot of Donald Trump with text "President Donald J. Trump 45-47." She has tattoos on her arms and a necklace
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Speaks at the Republican National Convention, Says Donald Trump Isn't Racist: 'These Are My People'

The model spoke about being a mother and a newly converted Trump supporter.

tara mahadevan731 days ago
rand
Life

Watch Protesters Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor Confront Rand Paul After RNC

While the Kentucky Republican attempted to paint the moment as an "attack" during which cops saved his life, footage tells a very different story.

Trace William Cowen2149 days ago
Trump
Life

Trump Praises His Administration's COVID-19 Response in RNC Acceptance Speech

Twitter users and publications were quick to fact-check some of the president's key talking points in his Thursday night acceptance speech.

Joshua Espinoza2149 days ago
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Spain Riots
Life

RNC Criticized for Using Video of Protests in Spain To Portray a ‘Taste of Biden’s America’

During the first night of the Republican National Convention, a video utilized footage from riots in Spain to depict "a taste of Biden's America."

Joe Price2150 days ago
ag
Life

Attorney General in Breonna Taylor Investigation Criticized for RNC Speech

AG Daniel Cameron is once again the subject of criticism, this time for disgustingly using Breonna Taylor's name in his Trump-loving RNC speech.

Trace William Cowen2151 days ago
stl bullies
Life

Rabbi Whose Synagogue Neighbors Are St. Louis 'Ken and Karen' Couple Calls Them 'Bullies'

A rabbi has opened up about her negative experiences with the St. Louis couple who brandished guns at peaceful BLM protesters back in late June.

tara mahadevan2152 days ago
kimberly guilfoyle memes
Life

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Deranged RNC Speech Lights Up Twitter

Memes quickly rolled in after video of Kimberly Guilfoyle's unhinged, pre-recorded speech at the Republican National Convention went viral.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2152 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump Tells Supporters to Chant '12 More Years' During RNC Speech

As Donald Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention to chants of "four more years," he suggested they ask for a little more.

Joe Price2153 days ago
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Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd on the fourth day of the RNC.
Life

Republican National Convention Will Reportedly Be Closed to Reporters

Conflicts reports have arisen regarding the possibility that the media will not be allowed to attend the Republican National Convention.

Jose Martinez2175 days ago
donald trump campaign
Life

Election Watchdog Claims Trump Campaign Is Violating Campaign Finance Law

The nonpartisan election watchdog organization Campaign Legal Center claims that the Trump campaign is laundering money to avoid FEC reporting regulations.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2180 days ago
Image via Donald Trump / Twitter
Life

RNC Denies Comparing Trump to Jesus After Getting Dragged on Social Media

The Republican National Committee denies comparing Trump to Jesus after their controversial press release got dragged on social media.

MacMcCannTX3490 days ago
Life

Poll: Donald Trump Had a Historically Awful Republican National Convention

Donald Trump had a historically awful Republican National Convention, according to a Gallup poll that's ran for 30 years.

Christopher Spata3637 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Eric André Thought He Was Going to Die at the Republican National Convention

Eric André thought he was going to die while trolling the Republican National Convention.

Trace William Cowen3640 days ago
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Pop Culture

Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' Squad Confronts Republicans About the Hypocrisy of #AllLivesMatter

Samantha Bee sent her 'Full Frontal' squad to Cleveland to confront Republicans at the RNC about the hypocrisy of #AllLivesMatter.

Trace William Cowen3643 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

John Oliver Enlists Usher, Josh Groban, and More to Tell Politicians "Don't Use Our Song"

John Oliver invites Usher, Josh Groban, and more to tell politicians not to use their songs by recording “Don’t Use Our Song.”

Trace William Cowen3644 days ago

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