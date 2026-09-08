Kevin Powell
Latest Stories
The Emancipation of Kendrick Lamar
Kevin Powell asserts that Kendrick Lamar's latest album, 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,' is his emancipation proclamation and love letter to us.
A Black History Tribute: ‘Thank You for Leading the Way’
This Black History Month, we chose to celebrate figures—both current & historical—who have inspired us and shaped our world through thank-you letters.
Read The Liner Notes For The Tribe Called Quest Greatest Hits Album That Never Happened
Taken from an A Tribe Called Quest greatest hits album that never happened, hip-hop journalist Kevin Powell lays out why, exactly, ATCQ were the best.
Complex at the DNC: This Year's Convention Is a Triumph for Women Everywhere
Even Bernie Sanders supporters couldn’t deny: Hillary Clinton's presidential nomination at the DNC was historic & the arena shouted down with cries of "Hillary"
Complex at the DNC: Obama Takes Non-Believers to Church
Barack Obama gave an electrifying endorsement of Hillary Clinton and passed the baton in an historic moment at the DNC.
Complex at the DNC: #NeverHillary Protesters Are Still Out In Full Force
Despite the fact that Clinton won the nomination, supporters of Bernie Sanders are protesting America's "rigged" two-party system, and they aren't going away.
Complex at the DNC: Philadelphia Is Wild, But It Feels Like Revolution
Though Sanders supporters shouted down the Democratic National Convention, everyone called for progress.
Complex at the RNC: Donald Trump's Speech Was Even Worse In Person
Donald Trump painted a doomsday picture of America at the Republican National Convention. He was reading a tight script from a gigantic teleprompter than usual.
Complex at the RNC: Ted Cruz's Non-Endorsement and Other Messes
At the Republican National Convention, we saw sexist merch, arrested protesters, and Ted Cruz being booed off the stage.
Complex at the RNC: Chaos on Cleveland's Streets
We explore Cleveland neighborhoods to see the Republican National Convention's impact.
Complex at the RNC: What the First Day in Cleveland Was Really Like
The first day of the Republican National Convention nearly broke the internet—here's what it was like on the inside.