Kevin Powell Portrait

Kevin Powell

Joined July 2016 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

Kendrick Lamar Mr Morale and the Big Steppers

The Emancipation of Kendrick Lamar

Kevin Powell asserts that Kendrick Lamar's latest album, 'Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers,' is his emancipation proclamation and love letter to us.

Kevin Powell1587 days ago
Black History Month 2021

A Black History Tribute: ‘Thank You for Leading the Way’

This Black History Month, we chose to celebrate figures—both current &amp; historical—who have inspired us and shaped our world through thank-you letters.

Kevin Powell2027 days ago
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Read The Liner Notes For The Tribe Called Quest Greatest Hits Album That Never Happened

Taken from an A Tribe Called Quest greatest hits album that never happened, hip-hop journalist Kevin Powell lays out why, exactly, ATCQ were the best.

Kevin Powell3598 days ago
Hillary Clinton DNC Image

Complex at the DNC: This Year's Convention Is a Triumph for Women Everywhere

Even Bernie Sanders supporters couldn’t deny: Hillary Clinton's presidential nomination at the DNC was historic &amp; the arena shouted down with cries of "Hillary"

Kevin Powell3702 days ago

Complex at the DNC: Obama Takes Non-Believers to Church

Barack Obama gave an electrifying endorsement of Hillary Clinton and passed the baton in an historic moment at the DNC.

Kevin Powell3704 days ago
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Complex at the DNC: #NeverHillary Protesters Are Still Out In Full Force

Despite the fact that Clinton won the nomination, supporters of Bernie Sanders are protesting America's "rigged" two-party system, and they aren't going away.

Kevin Powell3704 days ago

Complex at the DNC: Philadelphia Is Wild, But It Feels Like Revolution

Though Sanders supporters shouted down the Democratic National Convention, everyone called for progress.

Kevin Powell3706 days ago
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Complex at the RNC: Donald Trump's Speech Was Even Worse In Person

Donald Trump painted a doomsday picture of America at the Republican National Convention. He was reading a tight script from a gigantic teleprompter than usual.

Kevin Powell3709 days ago

Complex at the RNC: Ted Cruz's Non-Endorsement and Other Messes

At the Republican National Convention, we saw sexist merch, arrested protesters, and Ted Cruz being booed off the stage.

Kevin Powell3710 days ago
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Complex at the RNC: Chaos on Cleveland's Streets

We explore Cleveland neighborhoods to see the Republican National Convention's impact.

Kevin Powell3711 days ago
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Complex at the RNC: What the First Day in Cleveland Was Really Like

The first day of the Republican National Convention nearly broke the internet—here's what it was like on the inside.

Kevin Powell3712 days ago

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