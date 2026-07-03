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"If there is one issue we should all stand united, it is for our military and their families."tarag46dadf8b1
Hillary Clinton's presidential nomination is a testament to the fight against sexism.Michael Arceneaux
Even Bernie Sanders supporters couldn’t deny: Hillary Clinton's presidential nomination at the DNC was historic & the arena shouted down with cries of "Hillary"Kevin Powell
Barack Obama gave an electrifying endorsement of Hillary Clinton and passed the baton in an historic moment at the DNC.Kevin Powell