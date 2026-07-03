Reneé Rapp

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Reneé Rapp performs during the 'All Things Go Music Festival' at Budweiser Stage on October 4, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.
Music

‘Heartbroken' Reneé Rapp Postpones Final U.S. Tour Stop Due to Health Concerns

The singer previously postponed two other shows on her highly acclaimed tour.

Mary Connelly261 days ago
Reneé Rapp with long blonde hair wearing a black suit and red tie, smiling against a dark background.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Reneé Rapp's 'Bite Me'

Rapp's sophomore album is her highest-charting LP yet.

Alex Ocho340 days ago
Renee Rapp and Joe Rogan in side-by-side images
Pop Culture

Joe Rogan Trolled by Renee Rapp in a Moment That’s Breaking the Internet

The former 'Sex Lives of College Girls' star has no idea who the popular podcaster is.

Lucille Barilla343 days ago
Renee Rapp with long blonde hair performs on stage, wearing a black outfit with a chain belt. Backup dancers are visible in the background.
Music

Reneé Rapp Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know

'BITE ME,' Reneé Rapp's second album, is out Friday.

Trace William Cowen353 days ago
A woman in a black outfit on the left and a man wearing a cap and chain on the right, in separate settings.
Pop Culture

Reneé Rapp Reacts to Tory Lanez Prison Stabbing: 'Maybe We Should Be Stabbing More'

Reneé Rapp responds to Tory Lanez's prison stabbing and slams Drake's support with blunt and viral comments.

Mark Elibert398 days ago
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Reneé Rapp with long blonde hair in a black outfit with a deep neckline, standing in front of a purple background with wooden accents.
Music

Reneé Rapp Recalls Coming Out on ‘Saturday Night Live': ‘Pretty C*nty'

A last-minute script change in a sketch helped the "Bite Me" singer embrace her identity.

Alex Ocho414 days ago
Cover of Renée Rapp's "Bite Me" album on exclusive grape vinyl, featuring a close-up of Renée with windswept hair.
Music

Reneé Rapp's Second Album 'Bite Me': How to Buy Exclusive Grape Vinyl

Get your hands on an exclusive “Grape” vinyl of Reneé Rapp’s upcoming 'BITE ME' album.

Complex Staff421 days ago
Person standing in front of a 'TED LASSO' sign wearing a black sequined outfit with a chunky necklace
Music

Kesha Says New 'F*ck P. Diddy' Lyric in "Tik Tok" Is a Permanent Change

The singer said she wants fans to belt out the line referencing the Bad Boy Records founder "louder than ever" at her shows.

tara mahadevan797 days ago
Two performers on stage, one in a crop top and shorts, the other in a dark jacket. They are singing closely into a microphone
Music

Kesha and Reneé Rapp Update "Tik Tok" Lyrics to 'F**k P. Diddy' During Coachella Set

The singer-songwriter showed up as a surprise guest during Reneé Rapp's Coachella set on Sunday.

Joe Price823 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Drew Barrymore Keep Her Cool, Exits Stage During Troubling Run-In With Fan at Event

Drew Barrymore was in conversation with actress and singer Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y in NYC.

tara mahadevan1059 days ago
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