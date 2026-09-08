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Nick Engvall

Joined July 2014 | 516 posts
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Latest Stories

Nike Air Foamposite One OG

20 Things You Didn't Know About the Nike Foamposite

From who made the Foamposties to why they're so expensive, here are 20 things you didn't know about Nike Foamposite sneakers.

Nick Engvall454 days ago
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The 15 Most Influential People in Sneaker Media Right Now

You should follow every single one of these people.

Nick Engvall3914 days ago
best sneakers of 2015

The Best Sneakers of 2015

We count down the sneakers that made a difference in the past year.

Nick Engvall3941 days ago
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Sneaker Brands Don't Need Athletic Ability for Influence Anymore

In response to Athletes being more valauble to sneaker brands, we have another point of view.

Nick Engvall3955 days ago
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The 20 Best Signature Sneaker Lines of All Time

The 20 best ever, ranked.

Nick Engvall3970 days ago
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The 25 Best Sneaker Blogs Right Now

Every sneaker blog you need to have in your daily rotation, ranked from 25 to number 1.

Nick Engvall3977 days ago
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Quickstrike: Jordan V Laneys, Reebok Answer, adidas Originals Collectors Project

Dlark and Russ discuss the importance of the Air Jordan V "Laney," the Doernbecher collection, Reebok Answer, and much more. Special guest, "White Stalley."

Nick Engvall4704 days ago

15 Sneaker Themed Accessories You Absolutely Need to Know About

Show your love for the game, even off your feet.

Nick Engvall4710 days ago
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20 Sneaker Photographers You Absolutely Need To Know

Handy with the lens.

Nick Engvall4711 days ago
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20 Sneakers That Brought the Sneaker World Closer Together

In honor of United Nations Day.

Nick Engvall4712 days ago
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Choose Your Weapon: NIKEiD LeBron XI vs. miadidas Rose 4

Head to head with the LeBron and D-Rose custom signature sneakers.

Nick Engvall4712 days ago
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15 Signs Your Local Sneaker Store Hates Sneakerheads

Time to find a new spot.

Nick Engvall4714 days ago
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36 Sneakerheads Discuss Their Craziest Sneaker Pickups

From campouts to the coolest pickups in history

Nick Engvall4719 days ago
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12 Awesome Game-Worn Sneakers On eBay Right Now

Perfectly used.

Nick Engvall4719 days ago
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Onitsuka Tiger x BAIT by Akomplice Colorado "6200FT"

Limited to 504 pairs.

Nick Engvall4720 days ago
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From A(ZG) to X: The Best of the Nike LeBron Colorways

The Complex Sneaker Team dives into their favorite Nike LeBron colorways

Nick Engvall4723 days ago
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15 of the Most Frustrating Sneaker Releases This Year (So Far)

Sneakers are mainstream, which means many of the best releases you will never get.

Nick Engvall4724 days ago

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