Nick Engvall
Latest Stories
20 Things You Didn't Know About the Nike Foamposite
From who made the Foamposties to why they're so expensive, here are 20 things you didn't know about Nike Foamposite sneakers.
The 15 Most Influential People in Sneaker Media Right Now
You should follow every single one of these people.
The Best Sneakers of 2015
We count down the sneakers that made a difference in the past year.
Sneaker Brands Don't Need Athletic Ability for Influence Anymore
In response to Athletes being more valauble to sneaker brands, we have another point of view.
The 25 Best Sneaker Blogs Right Now
Every sneaker blog you need to have in your daily rotation, ranked from 25 to number 1.
Quickstrike: Jordan V Laneys, Reebok Answer, adidas Originals Collectors Project
Dlark and Russ discuss the importance of the Air Jordan V "Laney," the Doernbecher collection, Reebok Answer, and much more. Special guest, "White Stalley."
15 Sneaker Themed Accessories You Absolutely Need to Know About
Show your love for the game, even off your feet.
20 Sneakers That Brought the Sneaker World Closer Together
In honor of United Nations Day.
Choose Your Weapon: NIKEiD LeBron XI vs. miadidas Rose 4
Head to head with the LeBron and D-Rose custom signature sneakers.
15 Signs Your Local Sneaker Store Hates Sneakerheads
Time to find a new spot.
36 Sneakerheads Discuss Their Craziest Sneaker Pickups
From campouts to the coolest pickups in history
From A(ZG) to X: The Best of the Nike LeBron Colorways
The Complex Sneaker Team dives into their favorite Nike LeBron colorways
15 of the Most Frustrating Sneaker Releases This Year (So Far)
Sneakers are mainstream, which means many of the best releases you will never get.