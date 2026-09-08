Mary Connelly
Joined October 2025 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
‘Heartbroken' Reneé Rapp Postpones Final U.S. Tour Stop Due to Health Concerns
The singer previously postponed two other shows on her highly acclaimed tour.
Mary Connelly324 days ago
Scott Eastwood Admits He Didn’t Know Taylor Swift Before Starring in Iconic Video: ‘Taylor Who?’
The acclaimed actor was told to turn down the legendary role.
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Travis Kelce Announces Bold New Investment—And Fans Are Hoping For a Taylor Swift Collab
Fans went wild after the Kansas City Chiefs star broke the news on social media.
Mary Connelly330 days ago