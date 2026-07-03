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Red Lobster Sues Ex-CEO Over Failed Endless Shrimp Promotion and Subsequent Bankruptcy
Life

Red Lobster Creditors Blame $20 Endless Shrimp ‘Car Crash’ in Lawsuit

Creditors say a too-good-to-be-true $20 Endless Shrimp deal, supplier contracts and a shrimp supplier’s profits helped sink the seafood giant into bankruptcy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun Bets on AI for 'The Greatest Comeback in History' Following Bankruptcy
Life

Red Lobster’s 37-Year-Old CEO Wants AI to Help Pull Off the Chain’s Biggest Comeback Yet

Inside the 37-year-old CEO’s plan to use AI, nostalgia and Cheddar Bay loyalty to revive a seafood giant after bankruptcy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago
A busy street scene at dusk with people crossing in front of a Red Lobster restaurant, surrounded by bright billboards and city lights.
Pop Culture

Times Square Red Lobster Shuts Its Doors After 23 Years

The chain restaurant cited ongoing construction as an issue in generating foot traffic.

tara mahadevan31 days ago
Red Lobster, Times Square.
Life

Red Lobster's Flagship Times Square Restaurant Is Closing After 23 Years

The iconic location will shut its doors mid-June.

Trey Alston48 days ago
Red Lobster Shutters Its Last Location in Tallahassee
Life

Red Lobster’s Oldest Location in Tallahassee Shutters for Good After 56 Years

From $3.55 surf-and-turf to bankruptcy: how Tallahassee’s 56-year Red Lobster mainstay became the latest restaurant casualty.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
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Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp Promotion Met with Skepticism and Decreased Sales
Life

Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp Comeback Is Falling Short of Expectations

Once a viral value deal, the all-you-can-eat shrimp comeback is falling short as foot traffic dips and diners show less urgency than in past runs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo79 days ago
Red Lobster is Bringing Back a Controversial Dish That Reportedly Contributed to its Bankruptcy
Life

Red Lobster Might Bring Back ‘Endless Shrimp’ After It Led to Millions in Losses

The all-you-can-eat shrimp deal that led to millions in losses may be back on the menu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
The Last Red Lobster in Charleston, SC, Has Closed Its Doors
Life

Charleston’s Last Red Lobster Is Officially Gone

The former seafood spot is being torn down for a new MUSC emergency department. Here’s what that means for Charleston.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
Ciara Surprises Red Lobster Attendees in NYC with Album Release Party
Music

Ciara Surprises Red Lobster Attendees in NYC With Album Release Party

The new album was officially released on August 22.

Bernadette Giacomazzo326 days ago
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Ja Rule Would 'Dine & Dash' at Red Lobster Pre-Fame We Used to Eat Good
Music

Ja Rule Would 'Dine & Dash' at Red Lobster Pre-Fame: "We Used to Eat Good"

The Queens rapper didn't let empty pockets stop him from wooing his now-wife.

Bernadette Giacomazzo369 days ago
(L-R) Red Lobster and Plies.
Music

Red Lobster Promises 'More Heat' In Seafood Boils After Plies and Others Complain

CEO Damola Adamolekun plans to have spicier options for the seafood boils.

Jaelani Turner-Williams372 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Was Fired From Red Lobster Before Her Music Career

Minaj also discussed having the highest-selling female rap tour, Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

tara mahadevan637 days ago
Flavor Flav poses at a SiriusXM event in a Boston basketball jersey and cap. Next to him is a Red Lobster restaurant sign
Music

Flavor Flav Attempts to Save Red Lobster With Off-Menu 'Flavor Flav's Faves' Meal

The Public Enemy member has been adamant about supporting the company since they announced their bankruptcy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams744 days ago
Red Lobster restaurant sign featuring a lobster graphic and text: "Fresh Fish - Live Lobster."
Life

People Have Beyoncé and Biscuits on the Brain Following Report of Red Lobster Considering Bankruptcy

Sounds like plenty of asses will be taken to Red Lobster after word of a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Trace William Cowen821 days ago
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Red Lobster
Life

Extremely Rare Calico Lobster Rescued From Virginia Red Lobster

Experts say this type of crustacean are one in 30 million. Red Lobster confirmed the animal, appropriately named "Freckles," has been donated to a museum.

Joshua Espinoza1897 days ago
rl
Life

Footage Captures Impatient Red Lobster Customer Brawling With Employee on Mother's Day

If you had somehow mustered up some faith in humanity in recent weeks, here's some footage that'll surely dismantle it. (And no, she didn't wear a mask.)

Trace William Cowen2256 days ago
nicki minaj jimmy fallon red lobster
Music

Nicki Minaj Goes on a 'Dinner Date' With Jimmy Fallon and Plays 'Wheel of Freestyle'

It was Jimmy's first time eating at the restaurant.

Abel Shifferaw2576 days ago

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