GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

SHOWS

BETS

Life

Red Lobster Creditors Blame $20 Endless Shrimp ‘Car Crash’ in Lawsuit

Creditors say a too-good-to-be-true $20 Endless Shrimp deal, supplier contracts and a shrimp supplier’s profits helped sink the seafood giant into bankruptcy.

Red Lobster Sues Ex-CEO Over Failed Endless Shrimp Promotion and Subsequent Bankruptcy
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Red Lobster’s bankruptcy fallout is heading back to court, with the seafood chain’s creditors suing former CEO Paul Kenny, former executives, and former majority owner Thai Union Group over decisions they claim helped drive the iconic brand into Chapter 11.

According to industry publication Restaurant Dive, the lawsuit, filed in May by Red Lobster's creditors' trust, alleges Thai Union prioritized its own financial interests while the restaurant chain was teetering on the brink of insolvency in 2023. According to the complaint, company leadership pushed ahead with the now-infamous Everyday $20 Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion despite objections from Red Lobster employees, resulting in massive financial losses while benefiting Thai Union, Red Lobster's exclusive shrimp supplier.

The filing alleges Thai Union "doubled down on a campaign to squeeze out every drop of value that it could through uneconomic contracts that benefited Thai Union and made no economic sense for Red Lobster."

It also describes the promotion as a "car crash," claiming restaurants became "immobilized as they ran out of shrimp and were unable to turn over tables" after demand far exceeded expectations.

Those allegations build on a controversy that has followed Red Lobster for years. The Endless Shrimp promotion had long been a successful seasonal event before it was made permanent on the menu in 2023. Internal management reportedly opposed the move, but the promotion went forward anyway, ultimately costing the company more than $11 million in a single quarter.

The chain later alleged in bankruptcy proceedings that it was purchasing shrimp from Thai Union at inflated prices and lacked an alternative supplier. Thai Union denied similar allegations during the bankruptcy process, calling them "meritless allegations."

The lawsuit also comes after current CEO Damola Adamolekun spent nearly two years rebuilding the brand following its September 2024 emergence from Chapter 11.

Since taking over, Adamolekun has streamlined the menu, restored fan favorites like hush puppies and popcorn shrimp, rolled out seafood boils and value promotions, and repeatedly emphasized that the chain would avoid repeating past mistakes.

When discussing the original Endless Shrimp debacle in 2024, he famously remarked, "I know how to do math."

Although Endless Shrimp has since returned in select markets, the promotion remains a limited-time offering rather than a permanent fixture.

Related Stories

The Last Red Lobster in Charleston, SC, Has Closed Its Doors
Life

Charleston’s Last Red Lobster Is Officially Gone

The former seafood spot is being torn down for a new MUSC emergency department. Here’s what that means for Charleston.

Bernadette Giacomazzo112 days ago
Ciara Surprises Red Lobster Attendees in NYC with Album Release Party
Music

Ciara Surprises Red Lobster Attendees in NYC With Album Release Party

The new album was officially released on August 22.

Bernadette Giacomazzo336 days ago
Red Lobster is Bringing Back a Controversial Dish That Reportedly Contributed to its Bankruptcy
Life

Red Lobster Might Bring Back ‘Endless Shrimp’ After It Led to Millions in Losses

The all-you-can-eat shrimp deal that led to millions in losses may be back on the menu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App