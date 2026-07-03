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Costco Lobster Heist $400K Worth of Shelled Seafood Swiped En Route to IL
Life

Costco Lobster Heist: $400K Worth of Shelled Seafood Swiped En Route to IL and MN

Costco locations in both Illinois and Minnesota were expecting lobster deliveries, but police suspected a heist when neither location received them.

Bernadette Giacomazzo203 days ago
Red Lobster restaurant sign featuring a lobster graphic and text: "Fresh Fish - Live Lobster."
Life

People Have Beyoncé and Biscuits on the Brain Following Report of Red Lobster Considering Bankruptcy

Sounds like plenty of asses will be taken to Red Lobster after word of a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Trace William Cowen823 days ago
Life

Video Shows Man Eating Lobster and Looking Unbothered on Subway

The man was taking up several seats on the train, clearly enjoying his meal.

tara mahadevan941 days ago
Picture of Person Holding Maine Lobster
Life

Researchers Found Chinese Twitter Accounts Lied About COVID-19 Coming From Maine Lobsters

A Twitter campaign spearheaded by China spread disinformation about the spread of COVID-19 being connected to Maine lobsters shipped to Wuhan.

tara mahadevan1731 days ago
Lobster bake on beach near Rockland Maine with hot lobsters on seaweed for tourists ready to eat outdoors adventure.
Life

UK Considering Ban on Boiling Live Lobsters and Crabs

A review is underway that will help determine whether boiling live crabs and lobsters should be banned in an updated Animal Welfare Sentience Bill.

Jose Martinez1837 days ago
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florida shark
Life

Florida Man Bitten By Shark After Swimming Near Fishing Line

The shark was reportedly headed toward the Santa Rosa Beach fishing line when it mistook the man for bait, authorities say, and bit the swimmer.

Brenton Blanchet1856 days ago
cape cod diver
Life

Massachusetts Lobster Diver Says He Was 'Completely Inside' Humpback Whale

Michael Packard, 56, was on the coast of Provincetown early Friday when he was picking up lobsters 35 feet underwater and a whale reportedly swallowed him.

Brenton Blanchet1863 days ago
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Life

Footage Captures Impatient Red Lobster Customer Brawling With Employee on Mother's Day

If you had somehow mustered up some faith in humanity in recent weeks, here's some footage that'll surely dismantle it. (And no, she didn't wear a mask.)

Trace William Cowen2258 days ago
Moose
Life

University Instructor Fired for Allegedly Demanding Sex, Lobster, and Moose Meat in Exchange for High Grades

Cape Breton University confirmed the termination less than five months after the misconduct was reported.

Joshua Espinoza2564 days ago
nicki minaj jimmy fallon red lobster
Music

Nicki Minaj Goes on a 'Dinner Date' With Jimmy Fallon and Plays 'Wheel of Freestyle'

It was Jimmy's first time eating at the restaurant.

Abel Shifferaw2578 days ago
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Lobster
Life

This Restaurant Is Getting Lobsters Stoned Before They're Cooked

The owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound says this unconventional method makes the lobsters' death less traumatic: "If we’re going to take a life we have a responsibility to do it as humanely as possible."

Joshua Espinoza2860 days ago
food skills lobster
Pop Culture

How to Eat a Lobster Like a Pro

Executive chef Dave Seigal of the Lobster Place in Chelsea Market is here to breakdown the crustacean cracking does and don'ts on this episode of Food Skills.

First We Feast3268 days ago
Pop Culture

Monks In P.E.I. Set 600 lbs Of Lobsters Free

Buddhist monks just dumped a whole ton of lobsters into the ocean.

Aidan D'Aoust3659 days ago

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