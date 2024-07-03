Flavor Flav Attempts to Save Red Lobster With Off-Menu 'Flavor Flav's Faves' Meal

Flavor Flav's perfect Red Lobster meal will be coming to a chain near you.

One month after visiting the restaurant and getting an enormous spread, the Public Enemy member and hip-hop hypeman continues to support Red Lobster following the company's bankruptcy filing in May.

Announced on Monday (July 1), Red Lobster and Flav surprised seafood lovers with a new off-menu meal 'Flavor Flav's Faves,' a signature item which includes a Maine lobster tail, half a pound of snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon mac and cheese, and a side of your choice. The meal is now available at Red Lobster restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

“As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” Flav shared in a press release. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!"