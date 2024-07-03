Flavor Flav Attempts to Save Red Lobster With Off-Menu 'Flavor Flav's Faves' Meal

Flavor Flav's perfect Red Lobster meal will be coming to a chain near you.
One month after visiting the restaurant and getting an enormous spread, the Public Enemy member and hip-hop hypeman continues to support Red Lobster following the company's bankruptcy filing in May.
Announced on Monday (July 1), Red Lobster and Flav surprised seafood lovers with a new off-menu meal 'Flavor Flav's Faves,' a signature item which includes a Maine lobster tail, half a pound of snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon mac and cheese, and a side of your choice. The meal is now available at Red Lobster restaurants nationwide for a limited time.
“As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” Flav shared in a press release. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!"
"When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love for a brand by ordering the entire menu, you know there is a lot more fun to be had,” said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. “Flavor Flav’s passion for Red Lobster is unmatched and we’re excited to bring our guests a flavor experience unlike any other.”
In an adverstisement for the restaurant's Crabfest in May, Flav expressed his devotion to rescuing Red Lobster from bankruptcy.
"When the internet says Red Lobster is going away, boy, Flavor Flav says not today," he declared, adding that he wanted to "help save one of America's greatest dining dynasties."
We'll see if Flav's efforts save Red Lobster from dissolution.