Red Dead Redemption

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Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto' Inspires College History Course in Tennessee: What to Know

The 'GTA' universe is being used as "a framing device for a serious history class."

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'Florida Joker' Dyed Hair Purple Like 'GTA VI' Character, Wants Additional $1 Million From Rockstar Games

Lawrence Sullivan claims the video game studio used his likeness for the long-awaited 'Grand Theft Auto VI.'

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Rockstar Games Releases Massive Update, 'The Naturalist'

Rockstar has dropped a host of new animals, upgrades, and a new Outlaw Pass in their latest Red Dead Online update, "The Naturalist'.

Khal2180 days ago
Red Dead Redemption 2
Pop Culture

'Red Dead Redemption 2' Online Beta Starts This Week

When Rockstar's long-awaited 'Red Dead Redemption 2' launched last month, it arrived as a single-player only game.

Joe Price2790 days ago
'Red Dead Redemption 2.'
Pop Culture

'Red Dead Redemption 2' Outsold Its Predecessor in Eight Days

'Red Dead Redemption 2' was released on October 26.

Jose Martinez2808 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Red Dead Redemption 2' Pulls in $725 Million for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

Over the course of three days, 'Red Dead Redemption 2' landed the largest opening weekend in the history of entertainment.

tara mahadevan2817 days ago
dangelo
Music

There Is a New D'Angelo Song in 'Red Dead Redemption 2' (UPDATE)

D'Angelo fans noticed a new song of his titled, "May I? Stand Unshaken," was circulating online, and you can hear it in 'Red Dead Redemption 2.'

Joe Price2818 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Rockstar Games releases the first trailer for its highly anticipated 'Red Dead Redemption 2.'

ianservantes3557 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rockstar Games Confirms 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Rockstar Games shares a cryptic announcement about the next 'Red Dead' installment.

Jessica McKinney3559 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Best Single Player DLC You Should Actually Spend Money On

It's going to have to be more than just a map pack.

Hanuman Welch4596 days ago
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Pop Culture

The 10 Best Video Games of the Past 5 Years

Half a decade of game changing entries into the medium.

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Pop Culture

The Best Rockstar Video Games of All Time

Rockstar is a publisher that never let critical or commercial trends dictate the aesthetic of its titles. They make the games they want to make for their fans.

Hanuman Welch4685 days ago
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Pop Culture

The "Red Dead Redemption" Movie is Out, No it's Not as Good as The Game (Video)

Don't worry, this one isn't going to win any awards.

LastOneAwakeNYC4767 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Red Dead Redemption" Pistol Duels With "Metal Gear Solid" in This Fan-Made Short (Video)

John Marston draws down on time traveling sharp shooters. That's what we're going with at least.

Hanuman Welch4812 days ago
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Pop Culture

The 25 Most Realistic Video Game Romances

Because in real life, the princess is always in another castle.

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