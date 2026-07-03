Latest Stories
Ninja Ramen Responds After Twitch Streamer CrashOutKent Says He Felt Unwelcome
The Twitch and TikTok creator says a York, Pennsylvania ramen dinner left him ignored and hurt, but the restaurant owner told a different story.
This K-Pop Group Just Flipped 'Earth, Wind & Fire' Into a Breakup Flex for Valentine’s Day
BOYNEXTDOOR just turned 'Earth, Wind & Fire' into a breakup flex, soundtracking Buldak’s fiery anti-Valentine’s campaign.
Japanese Ramen Shop Owner Places Bounty on Customers Who Left Negative Reviews: 'I’ll Deal With You'
The owner issued a warning to the patrons, writing: "Someday, someone like you will get screwed."
Fabolous Shows Off the ‘Struggle Meal’ He Cooked Up: 'Don’t Look That Bad'
Across a series of posts he made to social media, 44-year-old Brooklyn rapper Fabolous shared what his version of a “struggle meal” looks like.
Washington Jail Staff Gives Out Free Ramen to Encourage Inmates to Get Vaccinated
The program, nicknamed "Soups for Shots," is said to have been met with a positive response. Hundreds of packets have been given to inmates this month.
San Antonio Restaurant Vandalized With Racist Anti-Asian Messaging Following Owner Criticism Of End-of-Mask Mandate
San Antonio Chef Mike Nguyen’s ramen restaurant Noodle Tree was vandalized with racist messages after he criticized the end of the mask mandate in Texas.
Pusha-T to Open New Ramen and Cocktail Bar Called Kitsuen in Washington D.C.
The 'DAYTONA' rapper is stepping away from the studio for a bit to try his hand in the food industry.
Master P Unveils His Own Brand of Ramen Noodles Called 'Rap Noodles'
Flavors include Hot N Spicy Cajun Shrimp, Sirloin Steak Beefy, and more.
LAPD Responds to Bizarre Prank Video of Tyrese Eating Ramen While Comedian Is Tied Up
Tyrese's Instagram video may have been staged, but that ramen looks real as f*ck.
Understanding Tsukemen Ramen with Ivan Orkin
Renowned noodle master Ivan Orkin of Ivan Ramen is one of a handful of ramen chefs who have started to introduce New Yorkers to the gospel of tsukemen, in which cold noodles are dipped into a bowl of extra-potent broth to soak up flavor. Check it out on this episode of Food Skills.
Understanding Mazemen, Japan's No-Broth Ramen
Lately, a different style of noodle-making has been capturing the imaginations of ramaniacs everywhere. Enter: mazemen. Find out more about this craze on this episode of Food Skills.
Pringles Finally Created Top Ramen-Flavored Chips and It Was Worth the Wait
Two crowd favorites have teamed up for the summer.
This Japanese Ramen Chain Is an Introvert's Paradise
In this edition of "Food Skills," we head to the Brooklyn location of Ichiran, a Japanese ramen chain known for its unique dining experience.
Watch Just Blaze and Ivan Orkin Give Sean Evans a Ramen Master Class
Just Blaze and Ivan Orkin school Sean Evans in the art of the ramen slurp.