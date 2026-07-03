Ramen

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Latest Stories

YouTuber CrashOutKent Says He Was Racially Profiled at a Pennsylvania Ramen Shop
Pop Culture

Ninja Ramen Responds After Twitch Streamer CrashOutKent Says He Felt Unwelcome

The Twitch and TikTok creator says a York, Pennsylvania ramen dinner left him ignored and hurt, but the restaurant owner told a different story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
OYNEXTDOOR’s Taesan, Sungho, Myung Jaehyun, Leehan, Riwoo and Woonhak attend the red carpet event for the 2025 SBS Music Festival at Inspire Arena on December 25, 2025 in Incheon, South Korea.
Pop Culture

This K-Pop Group Just Flipped 'Earth, Wind & Fire' Into a Breakup Flex for Valentine’s Day

BOYNEXTDOOR just turned 'Earth, Wind & Fire' into a breakup flex, soundtracking Buldak’s fiery anti-Valentine’s campaign.

Maggie Ekberg151 days ago
A bowl of ramen with sliced pork, soft-boiled eggs, green onions, and red chili threads in a decorative blue and white bowl on a wooden table.
Life

Japanese Ramen Shop Owner Places Bounty on Customers Who Left Negative Reviews: 'I’ll Deal With You'

The owner issued a warning to the patrons, writing: "Someday, someone like you will get screwed."

Mark Elibert510 days ago
Rapper Fabolous in a Getty Images picture by Prince Williams.
Music

Fabolous Shows Off the ‘Struggle Meal’ He Cooked Up: 'Don’t Look That Bad'

Across a series of posts he made to social media, 44-year-old Brooklyn rapper Fabolous shared what his version of a “struggle meal” looks like.

Joe Price1542 days ago
noodles
Life

Washington Jail Staff Gives Out Free Ramen to Encourage Inmates to Get Vaccinated

The program, nicknamed "Soups for Shots," is said to have been met with a positive response. Hundreds of packets have been given to inmates this month.

Trace William Cowen1787 days ago
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racism
Life

San Antonio Restaurant Vandalized With Racist Anti-Asian Messaging Following Owner Criticism Of End-of-Mask Mandate

San Antonio Chef Mike Nguyen’s ramen restaurant Noodle Tree was vandalized with racist messages after he criticized the end of the mask mandate in Texas.

Joe Price1949 days ago
This is a picture of Pusha.
Music

Pusha-T to Open New Ramen and Cocktail Bar Called Kitsuen in Washington D.C.

The 'DAYTONA' rapper is stepping away from the studio for a bit to try his hand in the food industry.

Philip Lewis2405 days ago
Master P speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3 Day Summit.
Music

Master P Unveils His Own Brand of Ramen Noodles Called 'Rap Noodles'

Flavors include Hot N Spicy Cajun Shrimp, Sirloin Steak Beefy, and more.

Jose Martinez2418 days ago
Tyrese
Pop Culture

LAPD Responds to Bizarre Prank Video of Tyrese Eating Ramen While Comedian Is Tied Up

Tyrese's Instagram video may have been staged, but that ramen looks real as f*ck.

Trace William Cowen3161 days ago
food skills ivan ramen
Pop Culture

Understanding Tsukemen Ramen with Ivan Orkin

Renowned noodle master Ivan Orkin of Ivan Ramen is one of a handful of ramen chefs who have started to introduce New Yorkers to the gospel of tsukemen, in which cold noodles are dipped into a bowl of extra-potent broth to soak up flavor. Check it out on this episode of Food Skills.

First We Feast3238 days ago
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food skills osakana mazemen ramen
Pop Culture

Understanding Mazemen, Japan's No-Broth Ramen

Lately, a different style of noodle-making has been capturing the imaginations of ramaniacs everywhere. Enter: mazemen. Find out more about this craze on this episode of Food Skills.

First We Feast3273 days ago
Pringles Top Ramen Flavor
Life

Pringles Finally Created Top Ramen-Flavored Chips and It Was Worth the Wait

Two crowd favorites have teamed up for the summer.

juliarp3297 days ago
foodskills ichiran
Pop Culture

This Japanese Ramen Chain Is an Introvert's Paradise

In this edition of "Food Skills," we head to the Brooklyn location of Ichiran, a Japanese ramen chain known for its unique dining experience.

First We Feast3385 days ago
Just Blaze Ivan Orkin thumb.
Pop Culture

Watch Just Blaze and Ivan Orkin Give Sean Evans a Ramen Master Class

Just Blaze and Ivan Orkin school Sean Evans in the art of the ramen slurp.

Jackson Connor3391 days ago

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