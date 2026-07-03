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Twitter users say the Bengals touchdown at the end of the second quarter should've been removed to the board, citing the NFL's official rulebook.Joshua Espinoza
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the surprise stories so far in the NFL, but the city of Las Vegas is more than ready for a winner in Sin City.Zach Frydenlund
Twitter users derided the Las Vegas Raiders' account after a tweet saying "I Can Breathe" was posted in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict.Gavin Evans
The Raiders are going to be on this season of HBO's 'Hard Knocks,' which means a whole bunch of crazy shit could happen.Zach Frydenlund