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Three people sitting on grass, laughing and wearing colorful jackets. Palm trees and greenery in the background.
Style

Equihua and the NFL Unveil 'Heirlooms for the Devoted' Collection

Featuring nine teams, the line turns fan gear into heirloom pieces.

Alex Ocho268 days ago
Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.
Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Wants Bill Belichick to Coach the Raiders

Belichick recently landed a role as head coach at the University of North Carolina.

Joe Price554 days ago
Sports

Chandler Jones Blasts Raiders in Deleted Posts Over Access to Team Gym: 'Tryna Provoke a N***a'

The veteran edge rusher claimed he doesn't want to play for the team anymore.

Brad Callas1045 days ago
Sports

Damon Arnette Indicted on Assault and Firearm Charges

Similar charges against the 2020 first-round pick were dropped by prosecutors last year.

Jose Martinez1156 days ago
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles premiere screening of "80 For Brady."
Sports

Tom Brady Set to Be Part Owner of Raiders Shortly After Acquiring Stake in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces (UPDATE)

Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders and the WNBA’s Aces, told ESPN that he and Brady have “come to an agreement” on joining the ownership group.

Jose Martinez1211 days ago
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Patriots owner Robert Kraft
Sports

Robert Kraft Invites Fan to Patriots Game After Video of Him Getting Mocked by Raiders Fan Goes Viral

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has invited a fan to a game after he was mocked by a Raiders fan in a viral video after the team's loss on Sunday.

Brad Callas1301 days ago
Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up
Sports

Photographer Shoved to Ground by Davante Adams Files Police Report, WR Charged With Assault (UPDATE)

The photographer shoved to the ground by Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has filed a police report, claiming he was a victim of assault.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1374 days ago
Kyler Murray looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sports

Fan Filmed Striking Cardinals' Kyler Murray in Face, Sparking Police Probe

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident involving Kyler Murray and a fan in the stands after the Cardinals' overtime win over the Raiders.

Jose Martinez1396 days ago
Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Scheduled to Work Out With the Las Vegas Raiders

After not playing in the NFL since 2016, quarterback Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, ESPN reports.

Jordan Rose1513 days ago
Nate Hobbs of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game
Sports

Raiders' Nate Hobbs Reportedly Cited for Driving 110 MPH

The 22-year-old rookie was reportedly cited for reckless driving back on Jan. 16, just two weeks after his arrest on Jan. 3 over suspicion of a DUI. 

Brenton Blanchet1636 days ago
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Former Oakland Raider coach John Madden displays his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring.
Sports

John Madden, NFL Legend and Former Raiders Coach, Dead at 85

NFL legend John Madden has passed away at 85, the NFL announced in a statement that said the former Raiders coach died "unexpectedly" on Tuesday.

Jordan Rose1661 days ago
Damon Arnette at Raiders training camp
Sports

Damon Arnette Cut by Raiders After Viral Video Shows Him Brandishing Guns, Threatening to Kill Someone

The video of Arnette, who went 19th overall in the 2020 draft and played 13 games for the Raiders, was posted last week but only went viral this past weekend.

Brenton Blanchet1711 days ago
Jon Gruden Raiders head coach.
Sports

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden to Resign Amid Criticism Over Misogynistic and Homophobic Emails

Additional email exchanges reportedly show Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spouted misogynistic and homophobic language over several years.

Jose Martinez1739 days ago
fans-figthing
Sports

Video Shows Fight Break Out Between Chargers and Raiders Fans at SoFi Stadium

With the NFL season in full swing, videos of fights between fans breaking out at stadiums across the country have become a weekly occurence. 

Jordan Rose1744 days ago
carl-nassib
Sports

Raiders Defensive End Carl Nassib Comes Out as Gay

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib is the first active openly gay NFL player, after making an announcement in a video on his Instagram page Monday.

Gavin Evans1851 days ago
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