Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Refutes Death Hoax, Says She's 'A-OK'

The actress and rapper warned fans against believing online rumors.

Queen Latifah attends the Los Angeles Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal's NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on February 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Queen Latifah shattered rumors of her death with an Instagram reel this week.

As TMZ reports, an allegation that the actress and rapper had died was circulating on social media earlier this week before being dispelled by the former Equalizer star.

In the reel, posted Thursday (March 5), Latifah appeared fresh-faced while behind the wheel of her parked car.

“Good morning. It’s me, Latifah,” the entertainer began. “I’m 100 percent A-OK. Can’t believe what you read on the internet or see. Can’t believe nothing now, right? I’m good. Peace.”

While Latifah doesn’t have any known health issues, the actress has encouraged conversations around menopause and heart health among women. In an interview with The Healthy last year, Latifah shared that it has been “difficult” to witness some of her family members struggle with obesity and cardiovascular disease.

“Losing family members to the effects of obesity is really tough,” she told the outlet. “I know how important it can be when someone takes a new approach to their health and how much it can impact others in a positive way.”

Latifah is otherwise well and enjoying motherhood to her 6-year-old son, Rebel, whom she shares with her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols.

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