Queen Latifah Refutes Death Hoax, Says She's 'A-OK'

Queen Latifah shattered rumors of her death with an Instagram reel this week.

As TMZ reports, an allegation that the actress and rapper had died was circulating on social media earlier this week before being dispelled by the former Equalizer star.

In the reel, posted Thursday (March 5), Latifah appeared fresh-faced while behind the wheel of her parked car.

“Good morning. It’s me, Latifah,” the entertainer began. “I’m 100 percent A-OK. Can’t believe what you read on the internet or see. Can’t believe nothing now, right? I’m good. Peace.”