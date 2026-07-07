Project-Blitz

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Croatian Style
Sneakers

Legendary Reseller Croatian Style Explains Why He’s Suing Nike & LAPD

Project Blitz's Andre Ljustina addresses why he's taken legal action against Nike and the LAPD.

Matt Welty158 days ago
Project Blitz owner and founder Andre Ljustina, widely known as "Croatian Strye", attends ComplexCon 2016 on November 6, 2016 in Long Beach, California.
Sneakers

Project Blitz Owner Sues Nike and LAPD Over 2024 Raid

Andre Ljustina is suing the sneaker titan and the police for violating his Fourth Amendment rights.

Shawn Setaro174 days ago
Brainwash x Project Blitz 9
Sneakers

Exclusive: Mr. Brainwash Created Custom Off-White and Supreme Sneakers for DJ AM's Memory

It's been nine years since DJ AM passed away, and Project Blitz has teamed up with street artist Mr. Brainwash to auction off sneakers for his memory.

Matt Welty2883 days ago

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