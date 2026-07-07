Featured
We found out how Kylie Jenner got her hands on a rare pair of Nike SB Dunks.Matt Welty
Sneaker reselling has gone from an obscure, underground community to mainstream. Here's how resellers & selling websites rose in the 2010s.Gerald Flores
J. Cole wiped his social media clean this week which might mean he's in album mode. Here are our five biggest theories about the upcoming project.Jordan Rose
Sneakers
ConceptKicks' Dan Bailey Walks Us through the High Octane Timberland Construct: 10061 Project
Shoemaking, an art form that has heralded some of the most coveted and long-lived cultural products the modern world has ever seen.Sam Cole