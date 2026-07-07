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Latest Stories
Music
R. Kelly, Currently Serving 30-Year Federal Prison Sentence, Asks Trump for Commutation
The singer's legal team previously alleged mistreatment of their client behind bars.
Trace William Cowen7 days ago
Music
Peewee Longway Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison After Drug, Gun Charges Guilty Plea
In a recent sentencing memorandum, Longway said he was committed to being a "better father, brother, and person" moving forward.
Trace William Cowen12 days ago
Music
Julio Foolio: Woman Convicted of Manslaughter in Rapper’s Murder Sentenced to 15 Years
Her sentencing comes weeks after four other suspects were found guilty of first-degree murder.
Joe Price61 days ago