The Best Hoodies to Pick Up on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

There’s no denying it anymore: Winter’s here, and temperatures are about to plunge. But before you reach for your triple-down bubble goose, think about that first layer. There’s no garment more essential than a hoodie. And while you probably have a few in your closet, Black Friday is the time to cop a couple more. With that in mind, Complex linked with Klarna to put together a list of our favorites, including a handful from Nike, which has deals of up to 60 percent off when you pay with Klarna. Klarna lets you pay for gear in four interest-free installments so it’s the perfect way to re-up—just put down 25% up front and pay 25% every two weeks. Get that VIP feel by paying with Klarna, and be sure to look for the pink Klarna badge at checkout.