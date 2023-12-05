The Best Accessories to Buy for Winter

With winter approaching, you’ve probably overhauled your wardrobe, trading long-sleeve tees for hoodies and windbreakers for parkas in anticipation of the cold months ahead. But there are plenty of smaller—and no less necessary—items to stock up on. And there’s still time to do it. With help from Klarna, Complex compiled a list of accessories to round out your outerwear rotation. You can buy all of them with Klarna, which lets you pay in four interest-free installments—25% up front, followed by 25% every two weeks. Make sure to look for the pink Klarna badge at checkout.
Polo Ralph Lauren Signature Pony Wool-Blend Beanie
PRICE: $48
A beanie is an essential. This timeless Polo design is a safe choice that pairs well with pretty much any winter outfit, whether you’re gearing up for a train ride or a ski day.
The North Face Men’s Sierra Etip Gloves
PRICE: $40
Gloves can feel too clunky and constricting to wear—even on days when frostbite’s a guarantee. But not these ones from the North Face. They will keep your hands warm without compromising mobility.
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer
PRICE: $171
If you’re in need of a stylish pair of sunglasses for daily wear, look no further. Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer is more than 70 years old and will never feel dated. You can’t go wrong with these.
Supreme x the North Face 700-Fill Down Scarf 'Paper Print'
PRICE: $106
A parka will keep your body and head warm, but your neck? This down-filled Supreme x North Face scarf will take care of that.
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack
PRICE: $78.97
This Nike backpack has pockets for all your essentials, laptops, tablets, and extra gear included. Carry it to work or to the midwinter skate spot; it will get you through the day.
Stadium Goods Night Hiker Crew Sock
PRICE: $24
If you’re trooping it through snow, slush, or a cold snap, you’ll need the right socks. This pair, a wool-poly blend, was designed for hiking but can handle whatever seasonal punishment you throw at them.
Ralph Lauren x Palace Polar Fleece Hunting Cap
PRICE: $159
Only a handful of skate companies can pull off a Polo capsule, and the UK’s Palace is one of them. This hunting cap is exactly what a Ralph collaboration should look like.
Men's Timberland PRO Cotton Core Flame-Resistant Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
PRICE: $85
Winter is about layering, and a thermal will forever be a solid base. Timberland has you covered with this one.