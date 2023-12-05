The Best Accessories to Buy for Winter

With winter approaching, you’ve probably overhauled your wardrobe, trading long-sleeve tees for hoodies and windbreakers for parkas in anticipation of the cold months ahead. But there are plenty of smaller—and no less necessary—items to stock up on. And there’s still time to do it. With help from Klarna, Complex compiled a list of accessories to round out your outerwear rotation. You can buy all of them with Klarna , which lets you pay in four interest-free installments—25% up front, followed by 25% every two weeks. Make sure to look for the pink Klarna badge at checkout.

Polo Ralph Lauren Signature Pony Wool-Blend Beanie