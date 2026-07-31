Blac Chyna on Industry Pressure to Get Plastic Surgery: 'I Wanted That Hollywood Look, Like the Angelina Jolie'
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In a new profile with the 'Los Angeles Times,' the 35-year-old revealed that her plastic surgery served "to appease the male species, to collect money from them.”Alex Ocho
Music
Bhad Bhabie Responds to People Mentioning How Different She Looks: 'Gonna Be My Last Time Addressing This'
Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram recently, where she listed the various cosmetic procedures she's had and said that she plans on getting more down the line.Joe Price
One Fetty Wap-loving plastic surgeon from South Beach is changing the modern concept of the doctor, one social media post at a time.Virginia Gil
When cosmetic surgery goes too far.Dennis Tang