Plastic Surgery

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Cardi B performs in a purple, netted outfit sings on stage while holding a microphone.
Music

Cardi B Denies Getting Surgery, Credits Breakup and Touring Schedule With Weight Loss

The rapper is debunking new rumors about going under the knife for cosmetic procedures.

Alex Ocho6 days ago
(L-R) John Stamos and Michael Jackson.
Pop Culture

John Stamos Says His '80s Nose Job Was 'Fixed by Michael Jackson's Guy'

The actor and musician has opened up about some of the cosmetic surgery he's had done over the years.

tara mahadevan52 days ago
Kelly Price Alleges a 'Stalker' Got Plastic Surgery to Look Like Her
Music

Kelly Price Says Alleged Stalker Got Plastic Surgery to Look Like Her

The singer alleges an obsessed impersonator copied her appearance, cloned her phone and spent years trying to infiltrate her life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo56 days ago
Anne Hathaway.
Pop Culture

Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'It's Just Two Braids'

The internet has been speculating that the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' star had some work done on her face.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
Wendy Ortiz with long red hair, wearing a black outfit and fur, stands in front of a neon sign on a dark background.
Pop Culture

Wendy Ortiz Says Her BBL Is ‘Getting Smaller,’ Plans to Work Out to Make it ‘Bigger'

The Twitch streamer underwent a "mommy makeover" earlier this year.

Alex Ocho75 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Jeannie Mai attends the 2026 Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Jeannie Mai Says She's Considering Surgery to 'Look Alive On the Outside'

The media personality argues that you can "love yourself deeply and still want to tweak something."

Jaelani Turner-Williams78 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (P
Music

Billie Eilish Explains Reasons Why She Doesn’t Want to Undergo Cosmetic Surgery

The nine-time Grammy winner opened up on Amy Poehler's podcast about embracing natural aging.

tara mahadevan90 days ago
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll the 'Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic' book tour at The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on February 26, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Shares ‘Barbaric’ Details About Her Facelift

'It is a privilege and it is completely 100 percent self-inflicted,' the podcaster said. 'I just want you guys again to know the truth.'

Holly Riordan118 days ago
Brazilian Influencer Derleya Alves Dies Just One Week After 'Dream' Breast Augmentation
Pop Culture

Brazilian Influencer Derleya Alves Dies Days After ‘Dream’ Breast Augmentation

Her final posts showed a mom celebrating a cosmetic surgery milestone — then came severe abdominal pain, emergency operations, and a tragic outcome.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
'Lip King' Jordan James Parke Dead After Plastic Surgery—2 Arrested for Manslaughter
Pop Culture

‘Lip King’ Jordan James Parke Dead at 34 After Possible Cosmetic Procedure, 2 Arrested

Authorities are investigating whether a recent cosmetic treatment is linked to Jordan James Parke’s death, as two people face manslaughter allegations.

Bernadette Giacomazzo161 days ago
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Bianca Dias.
Pop Culture

Brazilian Influencer Bianca Dias Dies Aged 20 Following Cosmetic Surgery

She garnered almost 60,000 followers on Instagram with images and videos of her modeling and lifestyle.

Kris Seavers164 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Says She’s ‘Taking This Ass Out’ After Tour: ‘I’m Going to Colombia’

The Bronx hitmaker kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour last week.

tara mahadevan168 days ago
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Pop Culture

Travis Scott Appears to Reference Kylie Jenner's Breast Implants on Don Toliver Song

Scott appeared on Toliver's 'Octane' album cut, "Rosary."

tara mahadevan181 days ago
A woman with long black hair wearing a gold dress and a silver necklace stands in front of a textured background.
Pop Culture

Amelia Gray Hamlin Claps Back After Influencer Accuses Her of Lying About Cosmetic Work

Model Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actress and television personality Lisa Rinna, has been accused of 'perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards.'

Helen Storms187 days ago
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 26: Rapper GloRilla wears the headband of Brandon Ingram #3 of the Toronto Raptors after he hit a game winning shot against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 26, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Music

GloRilla Claps Back at Trolls Asking If She Got Plastic Surgery: ‘Delusional B*tches’

The rapper asked whether haters got a "raise" for picking apart her looks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams193 days ago
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NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Jackee Harry attends Peacock's "Days Of Our Lives" 60th Anniversary Celebration at The Garland on November 08, 2025 in North Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Jackée Harry Debuts Deep-Plane Facelift: 'I'm Yanked'

The actress said she had "body dysmorphia" before getting the procedure.

Jaelani Turner-Williams193 days ago
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 5: Rapper GloRilla smiles following the basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on January 5, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Music

GloRilla Says Her Posts Put 'Delusional B*tches' In a 'Frenzy'

The rapper's latest mirror video received mixed reactions on social media.

Jaelani Turner-Williams194 days ago
Kendall Jenner in a black outfit with a burgundy bag, standing in front of a Mars-like textured background.
Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner Says She's 'Never Had Any Plastic Surgery,' 'Didn't Love' Botox

The model also debunked speculation that she's gotten a nose job.

tara mahadevan206 days ago

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