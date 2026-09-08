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Dennis Tang

Joined December 2014 | 21 posts
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Latest Stories

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The West Wing: Imagining 10 Stylish Moments from President Kanye West's First Year In Office

What if Kanye West was President? What a time to be alive that would be.

Dennis Tang4011 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Collaborations for the Rest of 2015

Get excited. These upcoming fashion collabs are bound to be amazing.

Dennis Tang4068 days ago
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5 Accessories That Look Simple but Actually Do the Most

Doing more with less—it’s an essential mantra for ridding our modern lives of clutter, and yet it’s easier said than done.

Dennis Tang4097 days ago
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The Style Wins and Fails of the 2015 NBA Draft

The most memorable rookie looks of the night.

Dennis Tang4102 days ago
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9 Guys Who Got Way Too Much Plastic Surgery

When cosmetic surgery goes too far.

Dennis Tang4117 days ago
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9 Summer Style Decisions That Go Hard

High-temp days require high-difficulty moves. Stay woke.

Dennis Tang4139 days ago
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Your Sneakers or Your Life: 25 Years Later, Has Sneaker Crime Changed?

25 years after the infamous Sports Illustrated cover, is killing over sneakers still an epidemic? Was it ever?

Dennis Tang4144 days ago
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10 Ways Technology Is Taking Fashion to the Next Level

The technology takeover in the fashion world is well underway.

Dennis Tang4151 days ago
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March Madness: Power Ranking the Best Sneakers in the Sweet Sixteen

Who wore the dopest sneakers in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen tournament? We find out.

Dennis Tang4190 days ago
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The Definitive NBA Style Icon of Each Decade

In the NBA, each passing decade has witnessed style icons that were larger than life both on and off the court.

Dennis Tang4204 days ago
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A Brief History of Athletes as Creative Directors

Here are some notable moments in the history of athletes as artisans.

Dennis Tang4207 days ago
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The Worst Athlete Style Fails From NBA All-Star Weekend

The biggest bricks of ASW.

Dennis Tang4232 days ago
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Super Bowl Style Face-Off: Russell Wilson vs. Tom Brady

Just in time for today's festivities.

Dennis Tang4247 days ago
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The Worst Athlete Style Fails of the Week

Nothing but bricks.

Dennis Tang4262 days ago
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All the NBA Players Who Actually Dressed Well This Week

Peep who rose above the competition.

Dennis Tang4268 days ago
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The Worst Athlete Style Fails of the Week

Nothing but bricks.

Dennis Tang4269 days ago
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The Worst Athlete Style Fails of the Week

Nothing but bricks.

Dennis Tang4276 days ago
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The Worst Athlete Style Fails of the Week

As if the NBA Christmas Special didn't have enough bricks...

Dennis Tang4283 days ago

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