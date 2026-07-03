Jason Pierre-Paul

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Peyton Manning on 'Kimmel.'
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Watch Peyton Manning, Jarvis Landry, and Other NFL Stars Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel brings a bunch of NFL stars together to read mean tweets.

Chris Yuscavage3087 days ago
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Judge Rules ESPN Could Owe Jason Pierre-Paul Millions of Dollars For Releasing His Medical Records

A judge has green-lighted Jason Pierre-Paul's lawsuit against Adam Schefter and ESPN.

Aaron C. Mansfield3612 days ago
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Jason Pierre-Paul Reveals Challenges of Overcoming His Hand Injury and Favorite QB to Sack

Watch Jason Pierre-Paul reveal the challenges of overcoming his devastating hand injury and his favorite quarterback to sack.

Chris Yuscavage3657 days ago
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Jason Pierre-Paul Talks Recovery & Upcoming Season on Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg

New York Giants defensive end JPP talks speedy recovery and getting back on the field.

Emily Oberg3657 days ago
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Did Antonio Brown Take a Shot at Jason Pierre-Paul With a Subtweet About Fireworks Safety?

Twitter lost it after Antonio Brown appeared to subtweet Jason Pierre-Paul about fireworks safety.

Chris Yuscavage3665 days ago
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Jason Pierre-Paul Shows Off Mangled Hand in Fireworks PSA 1 Year After Accident

Watch Jason Pierre-Paul show off his mangled hand in a fireworks PSA one year after his accident.

Gavin Evans3669 days ago
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Jason Pierre-Paul Looks Back at His July 4th Fireworks Incident

JPP revisits the moment that turned his entire career around.

Jose Martinez3749 days ago
Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul Shows Off His Improved Grip in Instagram Post

Jason Pierre-Paul is putting in work out here.

BJosephs3778 days ago
Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul Sues ESPN, Adam Schefter for Posting Medical Records

JPP's lawsuit shouldn't come as a surprise.

Jose Martinez3796 days ago
Sports

Two Hospital Employees Got Fired for Leaking Jason Pierre-Paul's Medical Records

The firings happen half a year after the leak.

BJosephs3815 days ago
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Jason Pierre-Paul Shares Graphic Photo of His Hand From Day After Fireworks Accident

JPP’s hand looked as gross as you would expect.

Chris Yuscavage3826 days ago
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Jason Pierre-Paul Explains What Happened During His July 4th Fireworks Accident

Jason Pierre-Paul explains his July 4th fireworks accident

Brett Pollakoff3861 days ago
Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul Activated by Giants, Returns For His Season Debut This Sunday

Jason Pierre-Paul returns for the New York Giants this Sunday versus Tampa Bay.

Dana Scott3905 days ago
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Here's That Close-Up of Jason Pierre-Paul's Hand You Asked For

We finally get a clear image of his hand...and it's not pretty.

Maurice Peebles3913 days ago
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Jason Pierre-Paul's Accident Cost Him Millions

Jason Pierre-Paul lost a lot of money after his fireworks incident.

Adam Caparell3913 days ago

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